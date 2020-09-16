Watch Dogs Legion: emersi i requisiti PC

Ubisoft ha finalmente condiviso i requisiti PC di Watch Dogs Legion, il nuovo capitolo della serie atteso anche su su PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X (ecco la data d’arrivo di questa versione), Xbox One e Google Stadia dal 29 ottobre 2020. Come sempre, il publisher di Montreal ha condiviso una serie di requisiti che vanno dai più accessibili a quelli più esigenti.
1080p / Low Settings
CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X
VRAM: 4 GB
RAM: 8 GB
Storage Space: 45 GB
Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)
1080p / High Settings
CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480
VRAM: 6 GB
RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)
Storage Space: 45 GB
Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)
1440p / High Settings
CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700
VRAM: 8GB
RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
Storage Space: 45 GB
Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)
4K / Ultra Settings
CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII
VRAM: 11 GB
RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
Storage Space: 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack)
Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)
RTX ON – 1080p / High Settings
CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
VRAM: 8 GB
RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
Storage Space: 45 GB
Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)
RTX ON – 4K / Ultra Settings
CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
VRAM: 11 GB
RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
Storage Space: 45GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack)
Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)