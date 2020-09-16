PlayStation 5: line up di lancio e pre-order, parla Geoff Keighley

Il PlayStation 5 Showcase del 16 settembre è terminato da poche ore, ma le notizie continuano ancora ad arrivare… e che notizie! A comunicarle però non è stata Sony Interactive Entertainment, ma il conduttore canadese Geoff Keighley, intervenuto tramite il suo profilo Twitter personale e svelando dettagli sulla line up di lancio e l’apertura dei pre-ordini.
I due modelli della console (prezzo svelato durante lo Showcase) saranno pre-ordinabili da oggi ( giovedì 17 settembre) presso alcuni rivenditori selezionati. Non sappiamo ancora se anche in Italia sarà pre-ordinabile in giornata, oppure bisognerà attendere ancora qualche giorni. Inoltre, di seguito vi indichiamo la line up di lancio first party, composta attualmente da 5 titoli:
- Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac)
- Astro’s Playroom (JAPAN Studio)
- Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint)
- Ribits! Big Adventure (SUMO Digital)
