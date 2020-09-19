SEGA e ATLUS hanno annunciato la loro line-up al TGS 2020

SEGA e ATLUS hanno finalmente annunciato la loro line-up di giochi che verranno presentati durante il TGS 2020, che si terrà dal 23 al 27 settembre. Di seguito, vi mostriamo il programma dedicato alle opere interattive:
Titoli SEGA
- Astro City Mini
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (PS4)
- Chain Chronicle 3 (iOS, Android)
- Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation (iOS, Android)
- Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE (iOS, Android)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch)
- Kemono Friends 3 (iOS, Android, PC [DMM])
- Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (PS4, Switch, PC)
- Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku (iOS, Android)
- Pro Soccer Club wo Tsukurou! Road to World (iOS, Android)
- Puyo Puyo Champions (PS4, Switch, PC [Steam])
- Puyo Puyo!! Quest (iOS, Android)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World: Lost in Memories (iOS, Android)
- Sakura Kakumei: Hanasaku Otome-tachi (iOS, Android)
- Yakuza Online (iOS, Android, PC [Windows])
Tokyo 2020 Olympics titoli ufficiali
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game (PS4, Switch)
Titoli ATLUS
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (PS4, Switch)
Titoli dei Partner
- Arc System Works
- Guilty Gear: Strive (PS5, PS4, PC [Steam], Arcade [APM3])
- Beep Japan
- Neversong & Pinstripe (PS4, Switch)
- Electronic Arts
- FIFA 21 (PS4)
- FIFA 21 Legacy Edition (Switch)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4)
- Experience
- Yomi wo Saku Hana (PS4, Switch)
- M2
- Aleste Collection (PS4, Switch)
- Nippon Ichi Software
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (PS4, Switch)
- Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk (PS4, PS Vita)
- Mad Rat Dead (PS4, Switch)
- Silver Star Japan
- Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia (Switch)