Emmy Awards 2020: ecco chi sono i vincitori

Stanotte su ABC l’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, sono stati annunciati i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2020 in una cerimonia virtuale ospitata da Jimmy Kimmel. Come per moltissimi altri importanti eventi del 2020, anche gli Emmy hanno subito le conseguenze della pandemia di Covid-19 attualmente in corso. Tutti connessi da casa insieme alle proprie famiglie, sono comunque riusciti a regalarci una serata intensa e piena di sorprese.

Hanno fatto una apparizione speciale durante la trasmissione Anthony Anderson, Jason Bateman, Sterling K.Brown, Laverne Cox, D-Nice, America Ferrera, Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Randall Park, Issa Rae, RuPaul, e Patrick Stewart. Di seguito la lista completa dei candidati e dei vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2020:

Miglior serie drammatica

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession (Vincitore)

Miglior serie comica

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek (Vincitore)

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior miniserie

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen (Vincitore)

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Aniston -The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Zendaya – Euphoria (Vincitrice)

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman -Ozark

Sterling K. Brown -This Is Us

Steve Carell -The Morning Show

Brian Cox -Succession

Billy Porter -Pose

Jeremy Strong -Succession (Vincitore)

Miglior attrice in una serie comica

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Vincitrice)

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Miglior attore in una serie comica

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Vincitore)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Miglior attrice in una miniserie

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Regina King – Watchmen (Vincitrice)

Octavia Spencer – Self Made

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

Miglior attore in una miniserie

Jeremy Irons – Watchmen

Hugh Jackman – Bad Education

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True (Vincitore)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Julia Garner – Ozark (Vincitrice)

Sarah Snook – Succession

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Vincitore)

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comica

Betty Gilpin – Glow

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place

Yvonne Orji – Insecure

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Vincitrice)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comica

Andre Braugher- Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali – Ramy

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Vincitore)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie

Holland Taylor – Hollywood

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (Vincitrice)

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Jean Smart – Watchmen

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie