Emmy Awards 2020: ecco chi sono i vincitori

Stanotte su ABC l’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, sono stati annunciati i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2020 in una cerimonia virtuale ospitata da Jimmy Kimmel. Come per moltissimi altri importanti eventi del 2020, anche gli Emmy hanno subito le conseguenze della pandemia di Covid-19 attualmente in corso. Tutti connessi da casa insieme alle proprie famiglie, sono comunque riusciti a regalarci una serata intensa e piena di sorprese.
Hanno fatto una apparizione speciale durante la trasmissione Anthony Anderson, Jason Bateman, Sterling K.Brown, Laverne Cox, D-Nice, America Ferrera, Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Randall Park, Issa Rae, RuPaul, e Patrick Stewart. Di seguito la lista completa dei candidati e dei vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2020:
Miglior serie drammatica
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession (Vincitore)
Miglior serie comica
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek (Vincitore)
- What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior miniserie
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen (Vincitore)
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
- Jennifer Aniston -The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Zendaya – Euphoria (Vincitrice)
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
- Jason Bateman -Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown -This Is Us
- Steve Carell -The Morning Show
- Brian Cox -Succession
- Billy Porter -Pose
- Jeremy Strong -Succession (Vincitore)
Miglior attrice in una serie comica
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Vincitrice)
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Miglior attore in una serie comica
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Don Cheadle – Black Monday
- Ted Danson – The Good Place
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Vincitore)
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Miglior attrice in una miniserie
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
- Shira Haas – Unorthodox
- Regina King – Watchmen (Vincitrice)
- Octavia Spencer – Self Made
- Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere
Miglior attore in una miniserie
- Jeremy Irons – Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman – Bad Education
- Paul Mescal – Normal People
- Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True (Vincitore)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
- Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
- Julia Garner – Ozark (Vincitrice)
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Thandie Newton – Westworld
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
- Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Vincitore)
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Nicholas Braun – Succession
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comica
- Betty Gilpin – Glow
- D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
- Yvonne Orji – Insecure
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Vincitrice)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comica
- Andre Braugher- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- William Jackson Harper – The Good Place
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mahershala Ali – Ramy
- Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Vincitore)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie
- Holland Taylor – Hollywood
- Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (Vincitrice)
- Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
- Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable
- Jean Smart – Watchmen
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie
- Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
- Jim Parsons – Hollywood
- Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen (Vincitore)
- Jovan Adepo – Watchmen
- Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen