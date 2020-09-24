Netflix: ecco tutte le uscite di ottobre

Netflix ha già rivendicato per il mese di ottobre una grossa fetta di film dedicati a Halloween con la sua line-up Netflix & Chills, ma c’è anche molti di più. Ad esempio: il 16 ottobre debutta The Trial of the Chicago 7, il dramma sui diritti civili dello scrittore / regista Aaron Sorkin con Sasha Baron Cohen e Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. C’è anche Emily in Paris, una nuova serie ambientata in Francia con Lily Collins del creatore di Sex and the City Darren Star. Ma per non farvi rimanere impreparati, ecco l’elenco di tutti i film in uscita sulla piattaforma:
1 Ottobre
- Buongiorno Veronica, Stagione 1
- Carmen Sandiego, Stagione 3
- Kathy Parry: Part Of Me
- Koobsurat
- Il bambino d’oro
- Il collezionista di occhi 2
- L’Esorcista
- La casa degli Spiriti
- Oktoberfest: birra e sangue, Stagione 1
- The Manchurian Candidate
- This Is Where I Leave You
- Una Strega Imbranata
2 Ottobre
- Apprendista Papà
- Go Go Cory Carson: Buon Halloween
- Dick Johnson è Morto
- Emily in Paris, Stagione 1
- Il legame
- Òlòtūré
- Serious Men
- Song Exploder: canzoni al microscopio
- Vampires vs The Bronx
4 Ottobre
- David Attenborough: una vita sul nostro pianeta
6 Ottobre
- American Pie Presents: Girl’s Rules
- Cattivissimo Me 3
- Starbeam: gli eroi di Halloween
7 Ottobre
- Hubie Halloween
- To The Lake, Stagione 1
9 Ottobre
- Deaf U: l’università silenziosa
- Fast & Furious: Piloti sotto copertura, Stagione 2
- Super Monster: Dia de los Monsters
- The Forty-Years-Old Version
- The Haunting of Bly Manor
11 Ottobre
- Stranger, Stagione 2
12 Ottobre
- Kipo e l’era delle creature straordinarie, Stagione 3
13 Ottobre
- Gli Octonauti e la grande barriera corallina
- The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
14 Ottobre
- Blackpink: Light Up the Sky
15 Ottobre
- Guida per babysitter a caccia di mostri
- Social Distance
16 Ottobre
- Da zero a dieci
- Gli ultimi ragazzi sulla Terra, Stagione 3
- Grand Army, Stagione 1
- Il Processi ai Chicago 7
- La Révolution, Stagione 1
- Le conseguenze dell’Amore
- Nero a Metà, Stagione 2
- Qualcuno deve morire, Stagione 1
- Star Trek: Discovery, Stagione 3
- Un giorno perfetto
19 Ottobre
- Unsolved Mysteries, Stagione 2
20 Ottobre
- Il magico scuolabus riparte: Miss Frizzle è unica
21 Ottobre
- Non c’è bisogno di presentazioni – con David Letterman, Stagione 3
- Rebecca
22 Ottobre
- Kadaver
- L’Alienista, Stagione 2
23 Ottobre
- Barbari, Stagione 1
- The Queen’s Gambit – La regina degli scacchi, miniserie
- Over the Moon – Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria
27 Ottobre
- Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Show)
30 Ottobre
- His House
- Suburra, Stagione 3