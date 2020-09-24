Netflix: ecco tutte le uscite di ottobre

Netflix ha già rivendicato per il mese di ottobre una grossa fetta di film dedicati a Halloween con la sua line-up Netflix & Chills, ma c’è anche molti di più. Ad esempio: il 16 ottobre debutta The Trial of the Chicago 7, il dramma sui diritti civili dello scrittore / regista Aaron Sorkin con Sasha Baron Cohen e Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. C’è anche Emily in Paris, una nuova serie ambientata in Francia con Lily Collins del creatore di Sex and the City Darren Star. Ma per non farvi rimanere impreparati, ecco l’elenco di tutti i film in uscita sulla piattaforma:

1 Ottobre

Buongiorno Veronica, Stagione 1

Carmen Sandiego, Stagione 3

Kathy Parry: Part Of Me

Koobsurat

Il bambino d’oro

Il collezionista di occhi 2

L’Esorcista

La casa degli Spiriti

Oktoberfest: birra e sangue, Stagione 1

The Manchurian Candidate

This Is Where I Leave You

Una Strega Imbranata

2 Ottobre

Apprendista Papà

Go Go Cory Carson: Buon Halloween

Dick Johnson è Morto

Emily in Paris, Stagione 1

Il legame

Òlòtūré

Serious Men

Song Exploder: canzoni al microscopio

Vampires vs The Bronx

4 Ottobre

David Attenborough: una vita sul nostro pianeta

6 Ottobre

American Pie Presents: Girl’s Rules

Cattivissimo Me 3

Starbeam: gli eroi di Halloween

7 Ottobre

Hubie Halloween

To The Lake, Stagione 1

9 Ottobre

Deaf U: l’università silenziosa

Fast & Furious: Piloti sotto copertura, Stagione 2

Super Monster: Dia de los Monsters

The Forty-Years-Old Version

The Haunting of Bly Manor

11 Ottobre

Stranger, Stagione 2

12 Ottobre

Kipo e l’era delle creature straordinarie, Stagione 3

13 Ottobre

Gli Octonauti e la grande barriera corallina

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

14 Ottobre

Blackpink: Light Up the Sky

15 Ottobre

Guida per babysitter a caccia di mostri

Social Distance

16 Ottobre

Da zero a dieci

Gli ultimi ragazzi sulla Terra, Stagione 3

Grand Army, Stagione 1

Il Processi ai Chicago 7

La Révolution, Stagione 1

Le conseguenze dell’Amore

Nero a Metà, Stagione 2

Qualcuno deve morire, Stagione 1

Star Trek: Discovery, Stagione 3

Un giorno perfetto

19 Ottobre

Unsolved Mysteries, Stagione 2

20 Ottobre

Il magico scuolabus riparte: Miss Frizzle è unica

21 Ottobre

Non c’è bisogno di presentazioni – con David Letterman, Stagione 3

Rebecca

22 Ottobre

Kadaver

L’Alienista, Stagione 2

23 Ottobre

Barbari, Stagione 1

The Queen’s Gambit – La regina degli scacchi, miniserie

Over the Moon – Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria

27 Ottobre

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Show)

30 Ottobre