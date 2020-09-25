Tales of Arise continua ad essere il più atteso in Giappone

Tales of Arise, l’action-RPG di Bandai Namco, continua a primeggiare nella classifica dei giochi più attesa stilata da Famitsu con i voti dei suoi lettori. Il gioco è da diversi mesi al comando e potrebbe occupare il primo posto addirittura fino alla sua pubblicazione, attesa nel corso del 2021.
Il podio è stato completato anche questa volta da Cyberpunk 2077 (seconda posizione) e da The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 (terzo posto). Resident Evil Village continua invece ad essere l’unica produzione next-gen ad essere presente nella top 10 settimanale. L’avvento del Tokyo Game Show 2020 cambierà le carte in tavola?
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 657 votes
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 470 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild II – 411 votes
- [NSW] Bravely Default II – 403 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 401 votes
- [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 390 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 389 votes
- [PS4] Atelier Ryza 2 – 242 votes
- [PS4] Genshin Impact – 226 votes
- [PS4] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 214 votes