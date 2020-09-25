Naughty Dog rende disponibile un nuovo tema dinamico gratuito su PS4 per The Last of Us 2

Come sicuramente sapete, oltre ad aver cambiato il nome, Naughty Dog ha rivelato alcune informazioni dedicate a The Last of Us 2 in occasione del The Last of Us Day, che sarà nella giornata di domani, 26 settembre. Ebbene, l’azienda ha recentemente reso disponibile su PlayStation 4 un nuovo tema dinamico gratuito, dove i giocatori potranno reperirlo sul PlayStation Store senza alcun costo aggiuntivo.

Il tema spiaggia legato all’opera videoludica abbellirà ulteriormente la vostra home PlayStation 4, catapultandovi nell’universo di The Last of Us 2. Inoltre, come se non bastasse, la compagnia ha rivelato che domani ci saranno diverse sorprese per gli appassionati del gioco.