Naughty Dog rende disponibile un nuovo tema dinamico gratuito su PS4 per The Last of Us 2

Come sicuramente sapete, oltre ad aver cambiato il nome, Naughty Dog ha rivelato alcune informazioni dedicate a The Last of Us 2 in occasione del The Last of Us Day, che sarà nella giornata di domani, 26 settembre. Ebbene, l’azienda ha recentemente reso disponibile su PlayStation 4 un nuovo tema dinamico gratuito, dove i giocatori potranno reperirlo sul PlayStation Store senza alcun costo aggiuntivo.
Il tema spiaggia legato all’opera videoludica abbellirà ulteriormente la vostra home PlayStation 4, catapultandovi nell’universo di The Last of Us 2. Inoltre, come se non bastasse, la compagnia ha rivelato che domani ci saranno diverse sorprese per gli appassionati del gioco.
The Last of Us Part II: Beach Theme – Free for #TheLastofUsDay 2020
We’ve released a free new The Last of Us Part II PS4 system theme for #TheLastofUsDay. Download it on the PlayStation Store here: http://store.playstation.com/?resolve=UP9000-CUSA07820_00-TLOUIIBEACHTHEME
Gepostet von Naughty Dog, LLC am Freitag, 25. September 2020