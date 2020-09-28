Dusk Golem ha deciso: niente più leak in rete

AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem, meglio conosciuto in rete come “Dusk Golem”, è stato senza ombra di dubbio l’insider più affidabile dell’intera estate. Sconosciuto ai più, ha iniziato a ricevere notorietà anticipando di diverse settimane tutte le informazioni relative al nuovo Resident Evil Village, ma i suoi leak hanno interessato anche le console next-gen e altri giochi. A quanto pare però, l’insider ha deciso di dire basta con i leak!

La decisione, spiegata in una serie di tweet condivisi tramite il suo profilo Twitter (presenti in calce alla notizia), è stata presa a causa del suo “sentirsi in colpa” dopo le spifferate. Molti infatti hanno criticato il suo operato che avrebbe distrutto l’effetto sorpresa legato agli annunci. Dunque, il noto insider ha deciso di ritirarsi dal ruolo di leaker, specificando che molti ne resteranno delusi dalla decisione, mentre altri (sicuramente i suoi detrattori) saranno contenti del suo ritiro.

Prima di salutarci però, il buon AestheticGamer ha deciso di regalarci un’ultima chicca relativa ad un altro dei titoli caldeggiati per tutta l’estate, ovvero Silent Hill:

“Silent Hill è ancora vivo per quanto ne so, l’ultima cosa che dirò. Dirò solo che tutto ciò che ho condiviso fino a questo punto è tutto vero per quanto ne so. Ma per ulteriori notizie, non le avrete da parte mia.”

(2/6)I'll still tweet about all the dorky things my enthusiasm entails, but the main reason is personal guilt over those who's work I affect. I realized through this I can handle people not liking me, that's fine & people likewise can think whatever about me as a person. But I've — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 26, 2020

(3/6) always been a bit guilty of those who's work I've hurt, people I've hurt, & when the reality of that is faced by myself. It doesn't make me happy, feel good, anything. I like to be open, but I also know that openness has hurt honest hard working people. So I'll stop. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 26, 2020

(5/6) of my time and effort on things I enjoy. I like to share things out of my enthusiasm, and I like being an open person, but I can do that in more productive ways I feel. I'm fortunate to know a lot of the people I do, I'll just do as I do, and as I've always done, but in a — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 26, 2020