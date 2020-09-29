Ubisoft: retroscena sull’addio di Michel Ancel

Il 2020 per Ubisoft è stato un anno forse più difficile che per tutte le altre aziende. Oltre alle problematiche relative alla pandemia infatti, il gigante francese del gaming ha dovuto anche fare i conti con le numerose accuse avanzate contro i suoi impiegati e addirittura contro i suoi manager, di comportamenti che hanno generato un ambiente di lavoro tossico, in cui molestie sessuali e abusi erano all’ordine del giorno.
Come se non bastasse, soltanto la scorsa settimana, Ubisoft ha detto addio a uno dei suoi uomini di punta, Michel Ancel, il creatore della serie di Rayman, che dopo 30 anni passati nell’industria ha deciso, di punto in bianco, di dire basta e di dedicarsi alla sua seconda passione, la natura, comunicando l’addio con un post su Instagram. La notizia aveva fatto storcere qualche naso, soprattutto perché Ancel ha lasciato nel bel mezzo dello sviluppo di due nuovi titoli: WiLD e soprattutto Beyond Good & Evil 2.
A quanto sembrerebbe emergere da un report del quotidiano francese Libération però, l’addio di Ancel potrebbe non essere stato una decisione autonoma del game designer, quanto una mossa per salvare la faccia di fronte all’indagine interna che Ubisoft avrebbe condotto nei suoi confronti per i comportamenti sconvenienti e la creazione di un ambiente di lavoro tossico durante lo sviluppo proprio di Beyond Good & Evil 2. Un’indagine interna che, secondo Kotaku, è stata confermata dallo stesso colosso francese e che sarebbe partita a causa dello stile manageriale di Ancel e dei problemi avuti con il direttore del gioco. Secondo la fonte anonima, ma interna al team di sviluppo, a cui Libération ha avuto accesso, i problemi si sarebbero manifestati a causa dei “costanti cambiamenti e rilavorazioni richieste” e per “l’inusuale quantità di situazioni di esaurimento, depressione e burnout vissute dai membri del suo team”.
In risposta a queste accuse lo stesso Michel Ancel ha voluto dire la sua con un lungo post su Instagram, in cui stigmatizza le accuse di Libération come “fake news”, negando tutto:
“Lotterò affinché la verità venga a galla, perché queste accuse sono vergognose. Ho lavorato duramente su ogni mio progetto è ho sempre avuto rispetto dei team”
In questo post inoltre Ancel sembra scaricare la responsabilità della creazione di questo ambiente tossico sui produttori e i manager che “decidono cosa fare, quando e come”.
Le nuove accuse mosse contro Michel Ancel sono ulteriore benzina su un fuoco che, da quando si è acceso in estate, non vuole saperne di spegnersi. Anche se la maggior parte dei manager e dei dipendenti di Ubisoft implicati nelle accuse che sono emerse hanno lasciato la compagnia o sono stati licenziati, rimane ancora da vedere quali saranno le strategie che l’azienda adotterà per il futuro, per evitare che una simile situazione si ripeta.
Fake News Take few people with rage and jealousy and let them speak in the name of hundreds. Publish the news fast so that it combines with sexual harassment from other news at Ubi soft. I this serious? Is this what you expect from a national newspaper. I will fight for the truth because such accusations are a shame . I worked hard on every of my projects and always had respect for the teams. The accusations are wrong . 1- Toxic management : I am not managing the team. I bring a vision and producers and managers decide what to do , when and how. They are powerful people in the making of such a big projects. Why don’t the journalist speaks about them? 2- I always change my mind : false. E.g. I’ve spent years explaining why the city should not be re done from scratch. Hours explaining that characters were good enough and did not need to be redone . Same for planets and all. But sometimes some people in the team changed things despite my advices. Managers are here to solve this. 3- the 2017 demo was fake and was a video: false . The 2017 demo was solid and made possible the 2018 demo. As opposed to what is in the news, the 2018 demo had the right details , was using real streaming, procedural generation and was playable online. This was a masterpiece of technology. The news from liberation contains fake Informations revealed by few people who wants to destroy me and the projects . This can’t be done without me fighting every single lines of that news. I’ve offered the journalist the opportunity to take enough time to look at all the mistakes. Let’s see what he will do .