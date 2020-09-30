Google Stadia Pro: annunciati i titoli gratuiti di ottobre

Gli abbonati al servizio premium Google Stadia Pro hanno finalmente ricevuto la notizia legata alla line up dei titolo gratuiti che potranno giocare nel mese di ottobre 2020. Google offrirà loro ben 6 giochi accessibili senza ulteriori costi aggiuntivi, tra cui Dead by Daylight e Celeste.

Di seguito l’elenco completo dei giochi gratuiti di Google Stadia Pro, giocabili non appena arriverà il prossimo mese:

Sapevate che alcune settimane fa sul servizio di gaming in streaming è approdato anche Super Bomberman R Online?

What’s better than playing amazing games? Playing them for free! This October, we're adding six more games for you to enjoy for free with Stadia Pro.

Sign up for a one month free trial of #StadiaPro today: https://t.co/v2jJTVdVQ7 pic.twitter.com/q1TvkeOvUB

— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) September 29, 2020