Amazon Prime Video: ecco le novità di ottobre

Mentre i servizi di streaming continuano a competere tra loro per la supremazia, Halloween si sta dimostrando una scusa divertente per app come Amazon Prime Video per attirare nuovi utenti. Con le persone che si accalcano sui loro televisori per entrare nello spirito del mondo dei morti con TV e film spaventosi, l’app offre a coloro che hanno un abbonamento Amazon Prime un buon motivo per sceglierlo rispetto ad alcuni suoi concorrenti, perché permette di vedere i prodottu su qualsiasi device.

Chi è alla ricerca di una tranquilla serata per famiglie può guardare in streaming King Arthur, tuttavia per chi è alla ricerca di un vero spavento può dare un’occhiata alle immagini horror originali di Black Box, The Lie, Evil Eye e Nocturne. Per aiutare gli appassionati di horror, TV e film a pianificare il prossimo mese, di seguito è riportato un riepilogo di tutto ciò che arriverà su Amazon Prime Video nell’ottobre 2020:

Serie e Show

Law & Order S10-S20 1 ottobre

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur S1 – 2 ottobre

Savage X Fenty Show Vol.2 – 2 ottobre

The Walking Dead: World Beyond S1 – 2 ottobre

American Dad – 5 ottobre

Grey’s Anatomy S15 – 5 ottobre

NOS4A2 S2 – 23 ottobre

Utopia – 30 ottobre

Truth Seekers – 30 ottobre

The Challenge: ETA – 30 ottobre

Film