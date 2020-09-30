Amazon Prime Video: ecco le novità di ottobre

Mentre i servizi di streaming continuano a competere tra loro per la supremazia, Halloween si sta dimostrando una scusa divertente per app come Amazon Prime Video per attirare nuovi utenti. Con le persone che si accalcano sui loro televisori per entrare nello spirito del mondo dei morti con TV e film spaventosi, l’app offre a coloro che hanno un abbonamento Amazon Prime un buon motivo per sceglierlo rispetto ad alcuni suoi concorrenti, perché permette di vedere i prodottu su qualsiasi device.
Chi è alla ricerca di una tranquilla serata per famiglie può guardare in streaming King Arthur, tuttavia per chi è alla ricerca di un vero spavento può dare un’occhiata alle immagini horror originali di Black Box, The Lie, Evil Eye e Nocturne. Per aiutare gli appassionati di horror, TV e film a pianificare il prossimo mese, di seguito è riportato un riepilogo di tutto ciò che arriverà su Amazon Prime Video nell’ottobre 2020:
Serie e Show
- Law & Order S10-S20 1 ottobre
- All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur S1 – 2 ottobre
- Savage X Fenty Show Vol.2 – 2 ottobre
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond S1 – 2 ottobre
- American Dad – 5 ottobre
- Grey’s Anatomy S15 – 5 ottobre
- NOS4A2 S2 – 23 ottobre
- Utopia – 30 ottobre
- Truth Seekers – 30 ottobre
- The Challenge: ETA – 30 ottobre
Film
- Charlie’s Angels – 1 ottobre
- Old Man & The Gun – 1 ottobre
- Si muore solo da vivi – 1 ottobre
- Un nemico che ti vuole bene – 1 ottobre
- The Children Act: Il Verdetto – 1 ottobre
- Non si scherza col fuoco – 2 ottobre
- The Day After Tomorrow – 4 ottobre
- The Lie – 6 ottobre
- Black Box – 6 ottobre
- Io, Robot – 7 ottobre
- King Arthur – 8 ottobre
- City of lies: L’ora della verità – 10 ottobre
- Nessuno come noi – 10 ottobre
- The Boy La maledizione di Brahms – 10 ottobre
- Maze Runner: il labirinto – 11 ottobre
- Maze Runner: la fuga – 12 ottobre
- Nocturne – 13 ottobre
- Evil Eye – 13 ottobre
- Un affare di famiglia – 15 ottobre
- What the Constitution Means to Me – 16 ottobre
- Marrowbone – 20 ottobre
- Night Hunter – 22 ottobre
- Borat 2
- Auguri per la tua morte – 26 ottobre