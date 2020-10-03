Star Trek Picard, arrivano i cofanetti sul mercato

Star Trek Picard è una serie molto importante sia per i contenuti sia strategicamente per il canale che la trasmette in esclusiva, ovvero Amazon Prime Video, che, come abbiamo detto qui, si è accaparrata i diritti in esclusiva. Mentre la cugina Star Trek Discovery è già stata trasmessa da Netflix nelle prime due stagioni, entrambe ora disponibili su cofanetto fisico, e in attesa della terza, che a breve recensiremo su queste pagine, ancora nulla si sapeva da parte di CBS Paramount riguardo all’uscita sul mercato della prima stagione di Star Trek Picard, serie della quale, come abbiamo detto in questa pagina, è stata già messa in cantiere una seconda stagione.
Il cofanetto, che sarà disponibile in anteprima su Amazon, ovviamente, arriverà sullo Store statunitense a partire dal sei Ottobre 2020. Attualmente non sono stati diffusi i dati della versione europea, ed in particolare di quella localizzata in lingua italiana per il nostro mercato. Anche se, seguendo lo stesso iter commerciale dei cofanetti di Star Trek Discovery, è facile ipotizzare un ritardo massimo di un mese o poco meno.
Amazon ha annunciato che saranno disponibili due versioni del cofanetto, ovvero l’edizione standard nella doppia versione DVD e Blu-Ray, oltre che quella speciale Steelbook per il solo formato Blu-Ray. Il set conterrà tutti i 10 episodi della prima stagione, oltre alcuni contenuti extra, tra i quali spiccano i Dietro Le Quinte e le Scene Tagliate nel montaggio finale. Il cofanetto statunitense includerà anche lo Short Trek intitolato Children of Mars, che però attualmente non è stato trasmesso da Amazon Prime Video sul territorio italiano, ed al momento è in dubbio la sua presenza. Non ci resta che attendere.
Di seguito la lista esatta dei contenuti del cofanetto statunitense, rilasciata da CBS Paramount diffusa dal portale TrekCore, che trovate qui.
- MAKE IT SO:
The co-creators and Patrick Stewart discuss bringing the iconic character back to the screen, including what was compelling enough to warrant it and the obstacles they had to overcome to make it so.
- BEHIND-THE-SCENES EPISODIC FEATURETTES:
– STORY LOG: REMEMBRANCE
– STORY LOG: MAPS AND LEGENDS
– STORY LOG: THE END IS THE BEGINNING
– STORY LOG: ABSOLUTE CANDOR
– STORY LOG: STARDUST CITY RAG
– STORY LOG: THE IMPOSSIBLE BOX
– STORY LOG: NEPENTHE
– STORY LOG: BROKEN PIECES
– STORY LOG: ET IN ARCADIA EGO, PART 1
– STORY LOG: ET IN ARCADIA EGO, PART 2
- COMMENTARY:
EPISODE 101, “REMEMBRANCE” – Executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Michael Chabon, supervising producer Kirsten Beyer, and director Hanelle M. Culpepper provide commentary about episode one of Star Trek: Picard.
- THE MOTLEY CREW:
Working outside of Starfleet, Picard gathers his crew from across the galaxy. This special feature takes a look at the actors and characters that will travel aboard the La Sirena.
- ALIENS ALIVE: THE xBs
A look inside the creative process behind the xBs of Star Trek: Picard, alongside Lead Creature Designer Neville Page, Vincent Van Dyke and his prosthetics studio team, as well as Make-Up and Prosthetics Department Head James MacKinnon about the process from start to stage.
- PICARD PROPS:
Property Master Jeffrey Lombardi takes fans on a tour of the many props created for Season One of Star Trek: Picard.
- SET ME UP:
Production Designer Todd Cherniawsky serves as the tour guide for the main stages of Star Trek: Picard, including the La Sirena, Picard’s study and the Borg Cube. Cherniawsky, Supervising Art Director Iain McFadyen and Set Decorator Lisa Alkofer also discuss the various designs for the show.
- STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS:
“CHILDREN OF MARS” – Twelve-year-old classmates Kima and Lil find themselves at odds with each other on a day that will change their lives forever.
- COMMENTARY:
STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS: “CHILDREN OF MARS” – Executive producer and co-writer Alex Kurtzman, and co-writers Jenny Lumet and Kirsten Beyer, discuss the featured Short Treks episode.
- DELETED SCENES
- GAG REEL