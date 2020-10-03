Star Trek Picard, arrivano i cofanetti sul mercato

Star Trek Picard è una serie molto importante sia per i contenuti sia strategicamente per il canale che la trasmette in esclusiva, ovvero Amazon Prime Video, che, come abbiamo detto qui, si è accaparrata i diritti in esclusiva. Mentre la cugina Star Trek Discovery è già stata trasmessa da Netflix nelle prime due stagioni, entrambe ora disponibili su cofanetto fisico, e in attesa della terza, che a breve recensiremo su queste pagine, ancora nulla si sapeva da parte di CBS Paramount riguardo all’uscita sul mercato della prima stagione di Star Trek Picard, serie della quale, come abbiamo detto in questa pagina, è stata già messa in cantiere una seconda stagione.

Il cofanetto, che sarà disponibile in anteprima su Amazon, ovviamente, arriverà sullo Store statunitense a partire dal sei Ottobre 2020. Attualmente non sono stati diffusi i dati della versione europea, ed in particolare di quella localizzata in lingua italiana per il nostro mercato. Anche se, seguendo lo stesso iter commerciale dei cofanetti di Star Trek Discovery, è facile ipotizzare un ritardo massimo di un mese o poco meno.

Amazon ha annunciato che saranno disponibili due versioni del cofanetto, ovvero l’edizione standard nella doppia versione DVD e Blu-Ray, oltre che quella speciale Steelbook per il solo formato Blu-Ray. Il set conterrà tutti i 10 episodi della prima stagione, oltre alcuni contenuti extra, tra i quali spiccano i Dietro Le Quinte e le Scene Tagliate nel montaggio finale. Il cofanetto statunitense includerà anche lo Short Trek intitolato Children of Mars, che però attualmente non è stato trasmesso da Amazon Prime Video sul territorio italiano, ed al momento è in dubbio la sua presenza. Non ci resta che attendere.

Di seguito la lista esatta dei contenuti del cofanetto statunitense, rilasciata da CBS Paramount diffusa dal portale TrekCore, che trovate qui.