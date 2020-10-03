Teaser e nuovo sito per Need for Speed, in attesa del 5 ottobre

Nelle ultime ore sui canali social di Need for Speed sono stati postati dei contenuti criptici in cui spesso compaiono i numeri 5 e 10, relativi cioè al 5 ottobre. Anche nel sito campeggia un countown che arriverà a zero proprio fra due giorni, insieme a questa frase:
5:10. How did he go so fast? Five ten. “Call Big Joe’s Pizzeria on 0800-510-510-510.” There’s got to be a way to fix this.
Vedremo dunque cosa verrà svelato il 5 ottobre, ricordandovi che a giugno era stato annunciato che un titolo della serie di corse automobilistiche è in sviluppo da parte di Criterion Games.
Now is the time to take over.
10
— Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 3, 2020
Big Joe has to be messing with me. Not sure how he found out. So much effort just to tease me, and I only wanted some pizza. pic.twitter.com/DW2lLYIAUE
— Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 2, 2020