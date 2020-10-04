Minecraft Dungeons: in arrivo cross-play e nuovo DLC

Dopo il lancio avvenuto nel mese di maggio, Minecraft Dungeons della Mojang Studios ha visto l’aggiunta di due DLC a pagamento fino ad ora, Il Risveglio della Giungla e Inverno Opprimente. Comunque, nuovi contenuti sono ancora in arrivo entro quest’anno.

Prima tra tutti, la funzionalità che aggiunge il supporto al cross-play, il quale permetterà la coesione delle varie piattaforme tra Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 4 e sarà disponibile nel mese di novembre.

Non è tutto però. Infatti, un altro DLC sta arrivando per il dungeon crawler targato Mojang Studios, Howling Peaks. Assieme alla nuova ambientazione montagnosa, i giocatori potranno aspettarsi nuovi nemici, nuovo equipaggiamento, “il potere del vento stesso” e altro ancora. Se dovesse seguire la strada dei precedenti contenuti aggiuntivi, potreste tranquillamente aspettarvi un update gratuito di sorta.

Se ciò non dovesse essere abbastanza, è stato appena svelato del nuovo contenuto in arrivo il prossimo anno. Quest’ultimo dovrebbe includere regioni apparentemente situate in zone vulcaniche e sotto il livello del mare, assieme ad altre location a dir poco “esotiche”. Mojang ha fatto notare che c’è ancora “del lavoro da fare” a riguardo, quindi aspettatevi una maggior pulizia nel periodo pre-lancio dei contenuti. Potete trovare maggiori informazioni su Minecraft Dungeons al sito ufficiale, mentre qui troverete la nostra recensione della Hero Edition.

Cross-play is coming to @dungeonsgame in November, next month! Gather all your heroic friends and prepare to play together on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One!

Hello there hero, adventure calls once again! Dangerous mobs, new gear, and the power of the wind itself, all await you atop perilous peaks!

Howling Peaks DLC arrives in December – it's nearly time to trek to the top!

— Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2020