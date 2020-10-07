FutureStation ingaggia un team non indiano per la PMPL sud Asia

L’organizzazione indiana Esports FutureStation ha appena annunciato di aver ingaggiato un roster non indiano per la partecipazione alla seconda stagione della PMPL sud Asia. Nello specifico, tutti i ragazzi che fanno parte del roster sono del Bangladesh.
Sicuramente, questo evento è molto raro da vedere, dato che PUBG Mobile è un titolo molto fruito nel Paese dell’India. Tuttavia, i FutureStation avranno preferito prendere questa misura a causa della recente diatriba tra il celebre battle royale ed il governo locale. Infatti, non poco tempo fa, l’esecutivo della nazione aveva bandito il videogioco e non consentiva ai pro player dello Stato di partecipare a nessun torneo.
View this post on Instagram
Little Delayed but Yet on time! We are delighted to announce our PMPL S2 Roster. The Champions and Idols of Bangladesh 🇧🇩will now Represent their Country and our organisation @Futurestation.gg 🇮🇳 for the PMPL S2. These Boys will carry the Legacy of the Our Indian Lineup which worked hard to reach here but unable to continue to do so because of the Ban! With the arrival of International Talents we will aim for the Win & Target the ticket for the Global Championship 🙌🏼 #Futureishere #WeAreTheFuture #FSForever 💛🖤 #FS 🇮🇳🇧🇩