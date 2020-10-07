FutureStation ingaggia un team non indiano per la PMPL sud Asia

View this post on Instagram

Little Delayed but Yet on time! We are delighted to announce our PMPL S2 Roster. The Champions and Idols of Bangladesh 🇧🇩will now Represent their Country and our organisation @Futurestation.gg 🇮🇳 for the PMPL S2. These Boys will carry the Legacy of the Our Indian Lineup which worked hard to reach here but unable to continue to do so because of the Ban! With the arrival of International Talents we will aim for the Win & Target the ticket for the Global Championship 🙌🏼 #Futureishere #WeAreTheFuture #FSForever 💛🖤 #FS 🇮🇳🇧🇩