Tales of Arise è ancora il più atteso in Giappone

Tales of Arise continua ad essere il numero uno tra i giochi più attesi dai lettori nipponici della rivista giapponese Famitsu. Il titolo di Bandai Namco primeggia davanti a Cyberpunk 2077 e a The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, per un podio che da diverse settimane continua ad essere sempre lo stesso.
Balzo in avanti per Resident Evil Village, che rispetto alla scorsa settimana ha guadagnato la quarta piazza della classifica di Famitsu e continua ad essere l’unico gioco atteso anche su next-gen ad apparire nella top 10 settimanale:
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 721 votes
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 618 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 501 votes
- [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 426 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 406 votes
- [NSW] Bravely Default II – 403 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 400 votes
- [PS4] Atelier Ryza 2 – 323 votes
- [NSW] Momotaro Densetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 258 votes
- [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 228 votes