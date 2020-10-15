Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: emersi tutti i requisiti PC

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ha ricevuto nella giornata di ieri nuove immagini e dettagli tramite un gameplay pubblicato da Ubisoft, ma le informazioni sul gioco non sono terminate qui. In rete sono emersi anche i requisiti PC del nuovo capitolo del franchise (tramite il blog ufficiale del prduttore), che vanno dalla configurazione minima che fa girare il titolo a 1080p e 30 fps, fino a raggiungere i 4K e 30 frame al secondo. Riuscirete a far girare al massimo Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?
Minimum Configuration – Low preset 1080p 30 FPS
- Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 Ghz / i5-4460 – 3.2 Ghz
- RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Video Card: AMD R9 380 – 4GB / GeForce GTX 960 4GB
- Storage: 50 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)
- Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
Recommended Configuration – High preset 1080p 30 FPS
- Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 5 1600 – 3.2 Ghz / i7-4790 – 3.6 Ghz
- RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Video Card: AMD RX 570 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 – 6GB
- Storage: SSD (50 GB)
- Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
Recommended Configuration – High preset 1080p 60 FPS
- Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 1700 – 3.0 Ghz / i7-6700 – 3.4 Ghz
- RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Video Card: AMD Vega 64 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080- 8GB
- Storage: SSD (50 GB)
- Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
2K Configuration – Very High preset 1440p 30 FPS
- Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 2700X – 3.7 Ghz / i7 – 7700 – 3.6 Ghz
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Video Card: AMD Vega 56 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1070 – 8GB
- Storage: SSD (50 GB)
- Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
2K Configuration – Very High preset 1440p 60 FPS
- Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 Ghz / i7 – 8700K – 3.7 Ghz
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 S – 8GB
- Storage: SSD (50 GB)
- Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support
4K Configuration – Ultra High preset 2160p (4K) 30 FPS
- Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 3700X – 3.6 Ghz / i7 – 9700K – 3.6 Ghz
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
- Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 – 8GB
- Storage: SSD (50 GB)
- Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support