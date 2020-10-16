Xbox Series X/S: svelati tutti i giochi ottimizzati al lancio

Manca davvero pochissimo all’arrivo delle due attesissime macchine da gioco di casa Microsoft. Ovviamente, parliamo di Xbox Series X e S, le quali arriveranno il 10 novembre qui in Italia. Fortunatamente, siamo riusciti finalmente ad ottenere la lista di tutti quei titoli al lancio che sono stati ottimizzati per le due console.

Per chi non lo sapesse, ottimizzare significa che sono stati eseguiti tutti i test e le implementazioni che il determinato dispositivo è in grado di offrire, in questo caso, ci stiamo riferendo a Xbox Series X e S. Tra le varie feature che queste ultime offrono figura il Ray Tracing, tempi di caricamento migliorati, grafica più dettagliata e frame rate più alti. Di seguito, trovate tutta la lista dei videogiochi che garantiscono tutti i dettagli citati: