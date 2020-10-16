Xbox Series X/S: svelati tutti i giochi ottimizzati al lancio

Manca davvero pochissimo all’arrivo delle due attesissime macchine da gioco di casa Microsoft. Ovviamente, parliamo di Xbox Series X e S, le quali arriveranno il 10 novembre qui in Italia. Fortunatamente, siamo riusciti finalmente ad ottenere la lista di tutti quei titoli al lancio che sono stati ottimizzati per le due console.
Per chi non lo sapesse, ottimizzare significa che sono stati eseguiti tutti i test e le implementazioni che il determinato dispositivo è in grado di offrire, in questo caso, ci stiamo riferendo a Xbox Series X e S. Tra le varie feature che queste ultime offrono figura il Ray Tracing, tempi di caricamento migliorati, grafica più dettagliata e frame rate più alti. Di seguito, trovate tutta la lista dei videogiochi che garantiscono tutti i dettagli citati:
- Assassins Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)
- Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)
- Bright Memory 1.0 (Smart Delivery)
- Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)
- Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- Dirt 5 (Smart Delivery)
- Enlisted (Free to play)
- Evergate
- The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)
- Fortnite (Free to play)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- King Oddball (Smart Delivery)
- Maneater (Smart Delivery)
- Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)
- NBA 2K21
- Observer: System Redux
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)
- Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)
- War Thunder (Smart Delivery)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)
- Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)