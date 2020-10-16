Assassin’s Creed Valhalla entra in fase gold

Ubisoft ha appena annunciato che Assassin’s Creed Valhalla è entrato in fase gold, ovvero lo sviluppo è stato concluso e il gioco è pronto per la distribuzione. Potrebbe esserci anche una patch al day one, ma ciò che verrà stampato sulla versione fisica è pronto.

L’annuncio è stato fatto sull’account Twitter ufficiale della serie, come potete vedere qui sotto. Ricordiamo che il prossimo capitolo della saga arriverà il 10 novembre su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X e S e poi il 19 novembre su PlayStation 5.

We're extremely proud to share that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has gone gold! 🎺

On behalf of everyone working on the game, we can't wait to see how your own Viking saga unfolds.

Your journey to glory starts on November 10. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/jeAcOSMHO3

— Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 16, 2020