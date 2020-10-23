Tales of Arise è sempre tra i più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Tales of Arise continua a dominare la classifica dei titoli più attesi stilata da Famitsu grazie ai voti dei suoi lettori. Cyberpunk 2077 ottiene la seconda posizione, data la sua pubblicazione prevista tra meno di un mese. Chiude il podio il sequel di The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 (che ancora non ha un titolo ufficiale).
Nella top 10 trovano spazio Resident Evil Village (quarta posizione), Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (quinto posto) e Bayonetta 3 (sesta posizione). Di seguito la classifica, che presto potrebbe accogliere anche Monster Hunter Rise tra i primi 10 posti (fuori per un soffio).
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 663 votes
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 565 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 484 votes
- [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 411 votes
- [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 371 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 358 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 350 votes
- [PS4] Atelier Ryza 2 – 342 votes
- [NSW] Bravely Default II – 334 votes
- [NSW] Momotaro Densetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 267 votes