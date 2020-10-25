The Last of Us Remastered: la nuova patch riduce i tempi di caricamento

Come ben sapete, PlayStation 5 monterà al suo interno un SSD, grazie al quale permetterà ai giocatori di non aspettare troppo tempo nelle fasi di caricamento e fornirà anche un’altra serie di vantaggi piuttosto interessanti. Nonostante ciò, Naughty Dog ha pubblicato un nuovo aggiornamento dedicato a The Last of Us Remastered, attualmente disponibile sugli scaffali dei negozi in esclusiva su PlayStation 4.

Ebbene, anche se la suddetta console è sprovvista dell’SSD, l’azienda ha ridotto drasticamente i tempi di caricamento. Un utente su Twitter ha rivelato che persino quando ci scontreremo contro David si risparmieranno ben 18 secondi. Insomma, questa sicuramente è un’ottima notizia che non fa altro che preparare i player all’arrivo di PlayStation 5.

Patch 1.11 of TLOU made it so loading screens are basically non-existent on PS4. This is for both ssd and hdd. Sections load in asap and I can save almost 18 seconds in the David fight. Everyone go and check. Was this the patch's intention? @Naughty_Dog @BadData_ @arnemeyer

— Anthony Calabrese (@AnthonyCaliber) October 24, 2020