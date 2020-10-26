Demon’s Souls è già in fase Gold? Nuovi dettagli da un modder

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Bluepoint Games e Sony Japan Studio non hanno annunciato ancora l’arrivo della fase Gold di Demon’s Souls (qui la nostra anteprima), il remake dell’omonimo e originale titolo che ha dato il via ai souls-like e atteso su PlayStation 5 il 12 novembre in America e il 19 novembre nel resto del mondo (al day-one della console). Secondo quanto riferito dal modder “Lance McDonald” però, il titolo avrebbe già raggiunto la fase Gold.

Stando alle informazioni emerse in suo possesso, Demon’s Souls avrebbe raggiunto tale fase già lo scorso 24 novembre, con gli sviluppatori però che avrebbero deciso di non annunciarlo ancora per sistemare e limare alcune piccole cose. Inoltre, il modder ha affermato di aver visto nuovamente in azione l’action-RPG, affermando che il gameplay è praticamente lo stesso di quanto visto durante l’ultimo PlayStation 5 Showcase. A subire qualche modifica però è stata la telecamera, meno focalizzata sul personaggio (messo al centro) e con un’inquadratura più ampia, rendendo più simile all’originale per PlayStation 3. Inoltre, alcuni dei boss presenti sono incredibilmente disgustosi, rendendo l’esperienza di gioco per certi versi addirittura horror.

Ovviamente, queste informazioni e questi dettagli emersi devono essere considerati come semplici rumor, dato che non ci sono conferme ufficiali né da parte degli addetti ai lavori, né nuovi filmati che possano confermare il tutto.

Demon's Souls Remake went gold on September 24th. https://t.co/5zaRwSbdeL — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 25, 2020

So as you can probably imagine, I've been allowed to see a few very small sections of gameplay from the Demon's Souls Remake, as well as been given a lot of information about the game now. I'm very happy with everything so far, but I also loved the gameplay reveal trailer so… ? — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 25, 2020

If you hated the gameplay reveal video maybe you'll hate everything in the remake? It's hard for me to tell because I can't get into that mindset. This just looks like demon's souls except everything is incredibly beautiful and some bosses are far more disgusting than ever. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 25, 2020