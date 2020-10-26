Xbox Game Pass: Celeste e tanti altri in arrivo

Microsoft ha annunciato diversi nuovi titoli in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass per console e PC tra fine ottobre e inizio novembre, tra cui Celeste, Grim Fandango e PUBG.
Qui sotto l’elenco completo, con i giorni d’uscita:
- Carto (Console & PC) [email protected] – 27 Ottobre
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered (Console & PC) – 29 Ottobre
- Five Nights at Freddy’s (Android, Console & PC) [email protected] – 29 Ottobre
- Full Throttle Remastered (Console & PC) – 29 Ottobre
- Grim Fandango Remastered (Console & PC) – 29 Ottobre
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Android) [email protected] – 29 Ottobre
- ScourgeBringer (Android) [email protected] – 29 Ottobre
- Unruly Heroes (Android, Console & PC) [email protected] – 29 Ottobre
- Celeste (Android, Console & PC) [email protected] – 5 Novembre
- Comanche (PC) – November 5
- Deep Rock Galactic (Android, Console & PC) [email protected] – November 5
- Eastshade (Android, Console & PC) [email protected] – November 5
- Knights and Bikes (Console & PC) [email protected] – November 5
- Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition (Android, Console & PC) [email protected] – 17 Novembre
In caso li hai persi:
- Gonner2 (Console & PC) [email protected] – Disponibile ora
- Dishonored 2 (Android) – Disponibile ora
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Android & Console) – Disponibile ora
- Vambrace: Cold Soul (Android) – Disponibile ora
DLC / Aggiornamenti
- Ark: Fear Evolved 4 Event – Fino al 6 novembre
- Dead by Daylight: The Eternal Blight Event – Fino al 6 novembre
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Witches Festival – Fino al 3 novembre
- Fallout 76: Fasnacht Parade (30 ottobre – 2 novembre)
- Minecraft Dungeons Apocalypse Plus Difficulty & Spooky Fall – Evento a tempo limitato
- Secret Neighbor Halloween Update
- State of Decay 2 Swine & Bovine Outfit
Questi invece i giochi che abbandoneranno il servizio Xbox Game pass il 30 ottobre
- After Party (Console)
- LEGO Star Wars III (Console)
- Rise & Shine (Console)
- Tacoma (Console & PC)
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game (Console & PC)
- The Red Strings Club (PC)