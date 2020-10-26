Quantum Error: ecco le nuove immagini dell’horror sci-fi

Quantum Error è sicuramente uno dei titoli che più incuriosisce i giocatori, anche perché dimostrerà le potenzialità della next-gen. Inizialmente annunciato su PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 e PC, TeamKill Media ha preso la decisione di portare l’opera horror sci-fi anche su Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S e Xbox One. Nel frattempo, per stuzzicare l’appetito ai giocatori, la compagnia ha pubblicato nuove immagini.

Gli scatti condivisi via Twitter mostrano il protagonista impugnare una minigun e nell’ultima possiamo vedere diversi uomini sbarcare con una navicella. Quantum Error è previsto per PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5, ma tutt’ora il prodotto è sprovvisto di una data d’uscita.

This scene is nowhere close to being finished (very WIP), but we thought everyone would enjoy this screenshot from what will become part of a cutscene at the beginning of the game.#quantumerror #screenshotsaturday #ps5 #xbox #UE4 #cosmichorror #gamedev pic.twitter.com/dvUZ9s2An8

— QUANTUM ERROR (@Quantum_Error) October 17, 2020