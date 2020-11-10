Guangzhou Charge rilascia tre giocatori

La celebre partecipante del torneo Overwatch League, Guangzhou Charge, ha appena annunciato di aver rilasciato ben tre giocatori dal suo roster. Parliamo dei DPS Lee “Happy” Jung-woo, Charlie “Nero” Zwarg ed il flex support Kim “Shu” Jin-seo.

Di certo una mossa avventata quella dei Guangzhou Charge, ma sicuramente è una preparazione a dei nuovi innesti che vedranno il loro ingresso nella stagione 2021 della competizione dedicata allo sparatutto di casa Blizzard. L’annuncio della loro dipartita è arrivato direttamente dall’account Twitter ufficiale della squadra, la quale ha ringraziato tutti gli ex professionisti che hanno militato nelle precedenti edizioni.

Today we say goodbye to 3 founding members of our team. Thank you Shu, nero, and Happy for all your hard work and dedication throughout our first two seasons, you were great players and even better people. We are honored to watch you grow and succeed and wish you all the best. pic.twitter.com/UDm5awJgvX

— GuangzhouCharge (@GZCharge) November 10, 2020