Pimkin 3 Deluxe debutta in prima posizione

Come di consueto, Famistu, la popolare rivista nipponica, ha stilato la classifica di vendita dei titoli più venduti in Giappone. Ebbene, in vetta troviamo Pikmin 3 Deluxe, seguito a ruota da Ring Fit Adventure ed Animal Crossing New Horizons. Ecco la classifica giapponese al completo:
- [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo, 10/30/20) – 67,925 (239,274)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 37,256 (1,783,608)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 31,687 (5,941,433)
- [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo+ Expansion Pass (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 18,638 (Nuovo)
- [NSW] Shadowverse Champion’s Battle (Cygames, 11/05/20) – 13,871 (Nuovo)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,318 (3,250,835)
- [PS4] Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft, 10/29/20) – 8,723 (49,685)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo, 09/18/20) – 8,536 (373,171)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,091 (1,551,842)
- [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,638 (3,790,783)