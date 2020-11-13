Tales of Arise mantiene il comando della classifica di Famitsu

La classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu vede sempre al comando (ormai da diversi mesi) Tales of Arise, ma a circa 100 voti di distanza è presente in seconda posizione Cyberpunk 2077, mentre a terzo posto dei most wanted troviamo Monster Hunter Rise.
Resident Evil Village (versione PlayStation 5) si trova ai piedi del podio, ma ancora lontano diversi voti per poterlo conquistare, mentre continua a perdere posizioni il sequel di Breath of the Wild. Sesto posto per Final Fantasy XVI, altro titolo next-gen. Di seguito la top 10 settimanale:
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 657 votes
- [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 549 votes
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise – 511 votes
- [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 416 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 403 votes
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 400 votes
- [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 382 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 347 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 313 votes
- [NSW] Bravely Default II – 300 votes