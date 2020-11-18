The Game Awards 2020: ecco tutte le nomination

Come ogni anno, ecco che arriva uno degli eventi più importanti dell’industria videoludica. La fine dell’anno è sempre un momento particolare visto che, tra la fine di novembre e inizi di dicembre, si tengono i The Game Awards, i quali possono affiancarsi tranquillamente ad una specie di “Oscar” dei videogiochi e quest’anno non poteva mancare l’edizione The Game Awards 2020.

Questa sera, Jeoff Keighley ha guidato la lunga lista di nomination per tutte le uscite di quest’anno. Troverete tantissimi nomi, moltissimi sicuramente conosciuti per una cosa o per l’altra. Senza troppi preamboli, eccovi la lista di tutte le nomination per quest’anno.

Miglior Performance Ashley Johnson, Allie in The Last of Us Part II Laura Bailey, Abby in The Last of Us Part II Daisuke Tsuji, Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima Nadji Jeter, Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales



Miglior gioco Multiplayer Animal Crossing New Horizons Among Us Call of Duty Warzone Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout Valorant



Migliori giochi in corso Apex Legends Destiny 2 Call of Duty Warzone Fortnite No Man’s Sky



Migliore Direzione Artistica Final Fantasy VII Remake Ghost of Tsushima Hades Ori and the Will of the Wisps The Last of Us Part II



Migliore Musica Doom Eternal Final Fantasy VII Remake Hades Ori and the Will of the Wisps The Last of Us Part II



Migliore Progettazione Audio Doom Eternal Half-Life Alyx Ghost of Tsushima Resident Evil 3 The Last of Us Part II



Innovazione per l’accessibilità Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Grounded HyperDot The Last of Us Part II Watch Dogs Legion



Migliore Narrativa 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim Final Fantasy VII Remake Ghost of Tsushima Hades The Last of Us Part II



Miglior Gioco d’impatto If found… Kentucky Route Zero Spiritfarer Tell Me Why Through the Darkest of Times



Miglior Gioco Indipendente Carrion Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout Hades Spelunky 2 Spiritfarer



Miglior Gioco Mobile Among Us Call of Duty Mobile Genshin Impact Legends of Runeterra Pokémon Café & Mix



Miglio supporto alla Community Apex Legends Destiny 2 Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout Fortnite No Man’s Sky Valorant



Miglior debutto Indie Carrion Mortal Shell Raji An Ancient Epic Röki Phasmophobia



Miglior Gioco AR/VR dreams Half-Life Alyx Marvel’s Iron Man VR Star Wars Squadrons The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners



Content Creator dell’anno Alanah Pearce Jay-Ann Lopez Nickemercs TimTheTatMan Valkyrae



Miglior Gioco Action Doom Hades Half-Life Alyx Nioh 2 Streets of Rage 4



Miglior Gioco Action/Adventure Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ghost of Tsushima Nadji Jeter, Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ori and the Will of the Wisps Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order The Last of Us Part II



Miglior GDR Final Fantasy VII Remake Genshin Impact Persona 5 Royal Wasteland 3 Yakuza Like a Dragon



Miglior Gioco Picchiaduro Granblue Fantasy Versus Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Street Fighter V Champion Edition One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows Under Night In-Birth Exe Late Cl-r



Miglior Gioco per Famiglie Animal Crossing New Horizons Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout Mario Kart Live Home Circuit Minecraft Dungeons Paper Mario The Origami King



Miglior Gioco di Strategia/Simulazione Crusader Kings 3 Desperados III Gears Tactics Microsoft Flight Simulator XCOM Chimera Squad



Miglior Gioco Sportivo/Racing Dirt 5 F1 2020 FIFA 21 NBA 2K21 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2



Migliori Giochi ESports Call of Duty Modern Warfare Counter Strike Global Offensive Fortnite League of Legends Valorant



Migliori Atleti ESports Crimsix Showmaker Canyon Shottzy Zywoo



Miglior Team ESports Dam Won Gaming Dallas Empire San Francisco Shock G2 ESports Team Secret



Miglior Coach ESports Zefa Zonic Crusty Rambo Grabbz



Miglior Evento ESports Glass Premier Spring Final Call of Duty League Championship 2020 IEM Katowice 2020 League of Legends World Championship 2020 Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020



Migliore Cronaca ESports Sjokz Machine Goldenboy Dash Sheever



Migliore Regia di Gioco Final Fantasy VII Remake Ghost of Tsushima Hades Half-Life Alyx The Last of Us Part II



Gioco dell’anno Animal Crossing New Horizons Doom Eternal Final Fantasy VII Remake Ghost of Tsushima Hades The Last of Us Part II



Questi sono tutti i titoli, e non solo, nominati questa sera durante i The Game Awards 2020. Ricordate che per votare basterà andare sul sito ufficiale ed esprimere la propria preferenza per ogni categoria. Infine, vi ricordiamo che l’evento finale, con tanto di premiazione, si terrà il 10 dicembre.