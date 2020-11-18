The Game Awards 2020: ecco tutte le nomination

Come ogni anno, ecco che arriva uno degli eventi più importanti dell’industria videoludica. La fine dell’anno è sempre un momento particolare visto che, tra la fine di novembre e inizi di dicembre, si tengono i The Game Awards, i quali possono affiancarsi tranquillamente ad una specie di “Oscar” dei videogiochi e quest’anno non poteva mancare l’edizione The Game Awards 2020.
Questa sera, Jeoff Keighley ha guidato la lunga lista di nomination per tutte le uscite di quest’anno. Troverete tantissimi nomi, moltissimi sicuramente conosciuti per una cosa o per l’altra. Senza troppi preamboli, eccovi la lista di tutte le nomination per quest’anno.
- Miglior Performance
- Ashley Johnson, Allie in The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey, Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji, Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Nadji Jeter, Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Miglior gioco Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
- Migliori giochi in corso
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Migliore Direzione Artistica
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
- Migliore Musica
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
- Migliore Progettazione Audio
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part II
- Innovazione per l’accessibilità
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- HyperDot
- The Last of Us Part II
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Migliore Narrativa
- 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Miglior Gioco d’impatto
- If found…
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Miglior Gioco Indipendente
- Carrion
- Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
- Miglior Gioco Mobile
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Café & Mix
- Miglio supporto alla Community
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
- Miglior debutto Indie
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji An Ancient Epic
- Röki
- Phasmophobia
- Miglior Gioco AR/VR
- dreams
- Half-Life Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars Squadrons
- The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners
- Content Creator dell’anno
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay-Ann Lopez
- Nickemercs
- TimTheTatMan
- Valkyrae
- Miglior Gioco Action
- Doom
- Hades
- Half-Life Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
- Miglior Gioco Action/Adventure
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II
- Miglior GDR
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza Like a Dragon
- Miglior Gioco Picchiaduro
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe Late Cl-r
- Miglior Gioco per Famiglie
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time
- Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario The Origami King
- Miglior Gioco di Strategia/Simulazione
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM Chimera Squad
- Miglior Gioco Sportivo/Racing
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- Migliori Giochi ESports
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare
- Counter Strike Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
- Migliori Atleti ESports
- Crimsix
- Showmaker
- Canyon
- Shottzy
- Zywoo
- Miglior Team ESports
- Dam Won Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- San Francisco Shock
- G2 ESports
- Team Secret
- Miglior Coach ESports
- Zefa
- Zonic
- Crusty
- Rambo
- Grabbz
- Miglior Evento ESports
- Glass Premier Spring Final
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
- Migliore Cronaca ESports
- Sjokz
- Machine
- Goldenboy
- Dash
- Sheever
- Migliore Regia di Gioco
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Gioco dell’anno
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Questi sono tutti i titoli, e non solo, nominati questa sera durante i The Game Awards 2020. Ricordate che per votare basterà andare sul sito ufficiale ed esprimere la propria preferenza per ogni categoria. Infine, vi ricordiamo che l’evento finale, con tanto di premiazione, si terrà il 10 dicembre.