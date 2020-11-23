DIRT 5: in arrivo una patch per la modalità performance su Xbox Series X

DIRT 5 è finalmente disponibile su tutte le piattaforme o quasi, ossia PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X e PC, dove è prevista anche la versione destinata a Google Stadia a partire dall’inizio del prossimo anno, anche se non sappiamo esattamente quando. Però, nel frattempo, Codemasters ha annunciato da poco che è già in arrivo una patch correttiva per l’edizione Xbox Series X.

Sembrerebbe che l’aggiornamento tenderà a risolvere la modalità performance sulla console next-gen di Microsoft poiché sembrerebbe dare parecchi problemi ai giocatori, anche se, David Springate, Technical Director della compagnia, ha spiegato che tali problematiche non si presentano attraverso la modalità foto.

If you see this floating around, he got this wrong. He's in the wrong mode. He's not using the 120hz mode which was specified in the video. Nothing has been patched yet.

I just filmed this showing how it works. You must be in prioritize frame-rate modehttps://t.co/h9ZiQiWRvA https://t.co/PlsvoHLU1N

— John Linneman (@dark1x) November 22, 2020