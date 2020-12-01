Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout: la Stagione 3 sarà svelata ai TGA 2020

La scorsa settimana vi avevamo accennato alla Stagione 3 di Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout e, mentre attendiamo altri dettagli sulla questione, gli sviluppatori ci fanno sapere che in realtà vedremo qualcosa a riguardo tra pochi giorni.

Ad esser più precisi, i fan dovranno aspettare i The Game Awards 2020, l’iconico evento tenuto da Jeoff Keighley per la premiazione dei titoli dell’anno. Infatti, tramite l’account Twitter ufficiale, il team ha svelato Pegwin, il quale farà parte della terza stagione a tema invernale e, in più, ha dichiarato che si vedrà di più ai TGA 2020, come potete vedere.

Vi ricordiamo che Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout è disponibile attualmente su PC e PlayStation 4. Siete tra i tanti che non aspettano altro che la Stagione 3? Fatecelo sapere!

This is Pegwin 🐧

If you want to see more of them, you might want to watch @thegameawards with @geoffkeighley on the 10th December

If you know what I mean? 👀 pic.twitter.com/xDefVsFVdm

— Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 30, 2020