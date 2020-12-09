Zenimax Online Studios al lavoro su una nuova IP tripla A

Zenimax Online Studios, facente parte della compagnia maggire da cui prende il nome, Zenimax, è lo studio che nel 2014 ha dato vita ad uno dei MMORPG più di successo negli ultimi anni. Parliamo di The Elder Scrolls Online e di tutte le grandi espansioni che, ancora oggi, continuano ad uscire.

A quanto pare, tale studio non vuole soffermarsi solo su TESO e sull’universo ad esso collegato. Infatti, Quentin Cobb, con un passato da Senior Designer presso Sony, Daybreak Games e Naughty Dog, ha dichiarato di essere ufficialmente entrato a far parte di Zenimax Online.

Sono felice di annunciare di esser entrato a far parte di Zenimax Online come Senior Designer per una nuova e non ancora annunciata IP AAA.



Come cita anche il commento stesso, Cobb è stato inserito in un progetto concernente una nuova IP tripla A e, al momento, il team continua a cercare personale per la nuova installazione a San Diego (dove è stato anche assunto Cobb stesso). Tuttavia, non sono state rilasciate informazioni ufficiali riguardo il progetto, ci toccherà quindi aspettare un po’ per vedere la prossima, nuova fatica di Zenimax Online Studios.

I am happy to announce that I've joined @ZeniMax_Online as a Sr. Designer working with my good friend Ben Jones (@Bagelbeard) on a new, unannounced AAA IP! I’m thrilled this is finally happening and wanted to share a few details.🧵1/4 pic.twitter.com/YBU9YvCenM — Quentin Cobb (@QTrainCobb) December 7, 2020