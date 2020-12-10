The Game Awards 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori (in aggiornamento)

Si stanno svolgendo i The Game Awards 2020, oramai evento di riferimento dell’industria videoludica. Questi tutti i vincitori (in aggiornamento):

Game of the Year

Vincitore:

Altri:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

Doom Eternal – id Software/Bethesda Softworks

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades – Supergiant Games

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Game Direction

Vincitore:

Altri:

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades – Supergiant Games

Half-Life: Alyx – Valve

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Narrative

Vincitore: The Last of Us Part II – Neil Druckmann ed Halley Gross

Altri:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – George Kamitani

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, e Sachie Hirano

Ghost of Tsushima – Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, e Jordan Lemos

Hades – Greg Kasavin

Best Art Direction

Vincitore:

Altri: Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Hades – Supergiant Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Game Score and Music

Vincitore: Final Fantasy VII Remake – Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, and Mitsuto Suzuki

Altri:

Doom Eternal – Mick Gordon

Hades – Darren Korb

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Gareth Coker

The Last of Us Part II – Gustavo Santaolalla and Mac Quayle

Best Audio Design

Vincitore:

Altri:

Doom Eternal – id Software/Bethesda Softworks

Half-Life: Alyx – Valve

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil 3 – Capcom

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Performance

Vincitore: Laura Bailey come Abby – The Last of Us Part II

Altri:

Ashley Johnson come Ellie – The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji asììcome Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham come Hades – Hades

Nadji Jeter come Miles Morales – Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games For Impact

Vincitore: Tell Me Why – Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

Altri:

If Found… – Dreamfeel/Annapurna Interactive

Kentucky Route Zero – Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive

Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games

Through the Darkest of Times – Paintbucket Games/HandyGames

Best Ongoing

Vincitore: No Man’s Sky – Hello Games

Altri:

Best Ongoing Best Indie

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Destiny 2 – Bungie

Call of Duty: Warzone – Infinity Ward/Raven Software/Activision

Fortnite – Epic Games

Best Indie

Vincitore:

Altri:

Carrion – Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital

Fall Guys – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

Hades – Supergiant Games

Spelunky 2 – Mossmouth

Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games

Best Mobile Game

Vincitore:

Altri:

Among Us – InnerSloth

Call of Duty: Mobile – TiMi Studios/Activision

Genshin Impact – miHoYo

Legends of Runeterra – Riot Games

Pokémon Café Mix – Genius Sonority/The Pokémon Company

Best Community Support

Vincitore:

Altri: Fall Guys – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Destiny 2 – Bungie

Fortnite – Epic Games

No Man’s Sky – Hello Games

Valorant – Riot Games

Best VR/AR

Vincitore: Half-Life: Alyx – Valve

Altri:

Dreams – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Iron Man VR – Camouflaj/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Star Wars Squadrons – Motive Studios/Electronic Arts

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Skydance Interactive

Innovation in Accessibility

Vincitore:

Altri:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

Grounded – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

Hyperdot – Tribe Games/Glitch

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Watch Dogs Legion – Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft

Best Action

Vincitore: Hades – Supergiant Games

Altri:

Doom Eternal – id Software/Bethesda Softworks

Half-Life: Alyx – Valve

Nioh 2 – Team Ninja

Streets of Rage 4 – Dotemu

Best Action/Adventure

Vincitore: The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Altri:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing

Vincitore:

Altri:

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

Genshin Impact – miHoYo

Persona 5 Royal – Atlus/Sega

Wasteland 3 – inXile Entertainment/Deep Silver

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Best Fighting

Vincitore:

Altri:

Granblue Fantasy Versus – Arc System Works/Cygames/Xseed Games

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition – NetherRealm Studios/WB Games

Street Fighter V Champion Edition – Dimps/Capcom

One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] – French Bread/Arc System Works/Aksys

Game Family

Vincitore: Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

Altri:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – Toys for Bob/Activision

Fall Guys – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Velan Studios/Nintendo

Minecraft Dungeons – Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios

Paper Mario: The Origami King – Intelligent Systems/Nintendo

Best Sim/Strategy

Vincitore:

Altri:

Crusader Kings III – Paradox Interactive

Desperados III – Mimimi Games/THQ Nordic

Gears Tactics – Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios

XCOM: Chimera Squad – Firaxis Games/2K Games

Best Sports/Racing

Vincitore:

Altri: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Vicarious Visions/Activision

Dirt 5 – Codemasters

F1 2020 – Codemasters

NBA 2K21 – Visual Concepts/2K

FIFA 21 – EA Vancouver/EA Sports

Best Multiplayer

Vincitore: Among Us – InnerSloth

Altri:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

Call of Duty: Warzone – Infinity Ward/Raven Software/Activision

Fall Guys – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

Valorant – Riot Games

Content Creator of The Year

Vincitore:

Altri:

Alanah Pearce

Jay-Ann Lopez

Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff

Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter

Best Debut Game

Vincitore:

Altri: Phasmophobia – Kinetic Games

Carrion – Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital

Mortal Shell – Cold Symmetry/Playstack

Raji: An Ancient Epic – Nodding Heads Games/Super.com

Röki – Polygon Treehouse/United Label

Most Inticipated Games

Vincitore:

Altri:

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment

God of War sequel – SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Breath of the Wild sequel – Nintendo

Player’s Voice

Vincitore: Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Altri:

Doom Eternal – id Software/Bethesda Softworks

Hades – Supergiant Games

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

ESPORTS

Best Esports Athlete

Vincitore: Heo “Showmaker” Su (Damwon Gaming, League of Legends)

Altri:

Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty League)

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (Damwon Gaming, League of Legends)

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty League)

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Esports Coach

Vincitore: Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Altri:

Dae-hee “Crusty” Park (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Lee “Zefa” Jae-min (T1, League of Legends)

Raymond “rambo” Lussier (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty)

Best Esports Event

Vincitore: 2020 League of Legends World Championship (League of Legends)

Altri:

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)

IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

2020 Overwatch League Grand Finals (Overwatch)

Best Esports Game

Vincitore:

Altri: League of Legends – Riot Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Raven Software/Activision

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Valve

Fortnite – Epic Games

Valorant – Riot Games

Best Esports Host

Vincitore:

Altri: Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

Best Esports Team

Vincitore:

Altri: G2 Esports (League of Legends)

Damwon Gaming (League of Legends)

Dallas Empire (Call of Duty League)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)

Team Secret (Dota 2)