The Game Awards 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori (in aggiornamento)

Si stanno svolgendo i The Game Awards 2020, oramai evento di riferimento dell’industria videoludica. Questi tutti i vincitori (in aggiornamento):
Game of the Year
Vincitore:
Altri:
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
Doom Eternal – id Software/Bethesda Softworks
Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hades – Supergiant Games
The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Game Direction
Vincitore:
Altri:
Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Hades – Supergiant Games
Half-Life: Alyx – Valve
The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Narrative
Vincitore: The Last of Us Part II – Neil Druckmann ed Halley Gross
Altri:
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – George Kamitani
Final Fantasy VII Remake – Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, e Sachie Hirano
Ghost of Tsushima – Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, e Jordan Lemos
Hades – Greg Kasavin
Best Art Direction
Vincitore:
Altri: Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
Hades – Supergiant Games
Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios
The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Game Score and Music
Vincitore: Final Fantasy VII Remake – Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, and Mitsuto Suzuki
Altri:
Doom Eternal – Mick Gordon
Hades – Darren Korb
Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Gareth Coker
The Last of Us Part II – Gustavo Santaolalla and Mac Quayle
Best Audio Design
Vincitore:
Altri:
Doom Eternal – id Software/Bethesda Softworks
Half-Life: Alyx – Valve
Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Resident Evil 3 – Capcom
The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Performance
Vincitore: Laura Bailey come Abby – The Last of Us Part II
Altri:
Ashley Johnson come Ellie – The Last of Us Part II
Daisuke Tsuji asììcome Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima
Logan Cunningham come Hades – Hades
Nadji Jeter come Miles Morales – Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games For Impact
Vincitore: Tell Me Why – Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios
Altri:
If Found… – Dreamfeel/Annapurna Interactive
Kentucky Route Zero – Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive
Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games
Through the Darkest of Times – Paintbucket Games/HandyGames
Best Ongoing
Vincitore: No Man’s Sky – Hello Games
Altri:
Best Ongoing Best Indie
Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Destiny 2 – Bungie
Call of Duty: Warzone – Infinity Ward/Raven Software/Activision
Fortnite – Epic Games
Best Indie
Vincitore:
Altri:
Carrion – Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital
Fall Guys – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
Hades – Supergiant Games
Spelunky 2 – Mossmouth
Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games
Best Mobile Game
Vincitore:
Altri:
Among Us – InnerSloth
Call of Duty: Mobile – TiMi Studios/Activision
Genshin Impact – miHoYo
Legends of Runeterra – Riot Games
Pokémon Café Mix – Genius Sonority/The Pokémon Company
Best Community Support
Vincitore:
Altri: Fall Guys – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Destiny 2 – Bungie
Fortnite – Epic Games
No Man’s Sky – Hello Games
Valorant – Riot Games
Best VR/AR
Vincitore: Half-Life: Alyx – Valve
Altri:
Dreams – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Iron Man VR – Camouflaj/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Star Wars Squadrons – Motive Studios/Electronic Arts
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Skydance Interactive
Innovation in Accessibility
Vincitore:
Altri:
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
Grounded – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios
Hyperdot – Tribe Games/Glitch
The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Watch Dogs Legion – Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft
Best Action
Vincitore: Hades – Supergiant Games
Altri:
Doom Eternal – id Software/Bethesda Softworks
Half-Life: Alyx – Valve
Nioh 2 – Team Ninja
Streets of Rage 4 – Dotemu
Best Action/Adventure
Vincitore: The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Altri:
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Best Role Playing
Vincitore:
Altri:
Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
Genshin Impact – miHoYo
Persona 5 Royal – Atlus/Sega
Wasteland 3 – inXile Entertainment/Deep Silver
Yakuza: Like a Dragon – Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega
Best Fighting
Vincitore:
Altri:
Granblue Fantasy Versus – Arc System Works/Cygames/Xseed Games
Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition – NetherRealm Studios/WB Games
Street Fighter V Champion Edition – Dimps/Capcom
One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] – French Bread/Arc System Works/Aksys
Game Family
Vincitore: Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
Altri:
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – Toys for Bob/Activision
Fall Guys – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Velan Studios/Nintendo
Minecraft Dungeons – Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios
Paper Mario: The Origami King – Intelligent Systems/Nintendo
Best Sim/Strategy
Vincitore:
Altri:
Crusader Kings III – Paradox Interactive
Desperados III – Mimimi Games/THQ Nordic
Gears Tactics – Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios
Microsoft Flight Simulator – Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios
XCOM: Chimera Squad – Firaxis Games/2K Games
Best Sports/Racing
Vincitore:
Altri: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Vicarious Visions/Activision
Dirt 5 – Codemasters
F1 2020 – Codemasters
NBA 2K21 – Visual Concepts/2K
FIFA 21 – EA Vancouver/EA Sports
Best Multiplayer
Vincitore: Among Us – InnerSloth
Altri:
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
Call of Duty: Warzone – Infinity Ward/Raven Software/Activision
Fall Guys – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
Valorant – Riot Games
Content Creator of The Year
Vincitore:
Altri:
Alanah Pearce
Jay-Ann Lopez
Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff
Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar
Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter
Best Debut Game
Vincitore:
Altri: Phasmophobia – Kinetic Games
Carrion – Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital
Mortal Shell – Cold Symmetry/Playstack
Raji: An Ancient Epic – Nodding Heads Games/Super.com
Röki – Polygon Treehouse/United Label
Most Inticipated Games
Vincitore:
Altri:
Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment
God of War sequel – SIE Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Halo Infinite – 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios
Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Resident Evil Village – Capcom
Breath of the Wild sequel – Nintendo
Player’s Voice
Vincitore: Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Altri:
Doom Eternal – id Software/Bethesda Softworks
Hades – Supergiant Games
Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment
ESPORTS
Best Esports Athlete
Vincitore: Heo “Showmaker” Su (Damwon Gaming, League of Legends)
Altri:
Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty League)
Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (Damwon Gaming, League of Legends)
Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty League)
Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best Esports Coach
Vincitore: Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Altri:
Dae-hee “Crusty” Park (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)
Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Lee “Zefa” Jae-min (T1, League of Legends)
Raymond “rambo” Lussier (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty)
Best Esports Event
Vincitore: 2020 League of Legends World Championship (League of Legends)
Altri:
BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)
IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
2020 Overwatch League Grand Finals (Overwatch)
Best Esports Game
Vincitore:
Altri: League of Legends – Riot Games
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Raven Software/Activision
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Valve
Fortnite – Epic Games
Valorant – Riot Games
Best Esports Host
Vincitore:
Altri: Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
James “Dash” Patterson
Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden
Best Esports Team
Vincitore:
Altri: G2 Esports (League of Legends)
Damwon Gaming (League of Legends)
Dallas Empire (Call of Duty League)
San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
Team Secret (Dota 2)