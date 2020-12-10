The Game Awards 2020: ecco i premi realtivi agli Esports

Continuano ad andare avanti i Game Awards, e questi sono i premi relativi agli Esports:
Best Esports Athlete
Vincitore: Heo “Showmaker” Su (Damwon Gaming, League of Legends)
Altri:
Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty League)
Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (Damwon Gaming, League of Legends)
Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty League)
Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best Esports Coach
Vincitore: Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Altri:
Dae-hee “Crusty” Park (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)
Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Lee “Zefa” Jae-min (T1, League of Legends)
Raymond “rambo” Lussier (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty)
Best Esports Event
Vincitore: 2020 League of Legends World Championship (League of Legends)
Altri:
BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)
IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
2020 Overwatch League Grand Finals (Overwatch)
Best Esports Game
Vincitore:
Altri: League of Legends – Riot Games
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Raven Software/Activision
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Valve
Fortnite – Epic Games
Valorant – Riot Games
Best Esports Host
Vincitore:
Altri: Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
James “Dash” Patterson
Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden
Best Esports Team
Vincitore:
Altri: G2 Esports (League of Legends)
Damwon Gaming (League of Legends)
Dallas Empire (Call of Duty League)
San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
Team Secret (Dota 2)