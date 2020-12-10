The Game Awards 2020: ecco i premi realtivi agli Esports

Continuano ad andare avanti i Game Awards, e questi sono i premi relativi agli Esports:

Best Esports Athlete

Vincitore: Heo “Showmaker” Su (Damwon Gaming, League of Legends)

Altri:

Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty League)

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (Damwon Gaming, League of Legends)

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty League)

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Esports Coach

Vincitore: Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Altri:

Dae-hee “Crusty” Park (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Lee “Zefa” Jae-min (T1, League of Legends)

Raymond “rambo” Lussier (Dallas Empire, Call of Duty)

Best Esports Event

Vincitore: 2020 League of Legends World Championship (League of Legends)

Altri:

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)

IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

2020 Overwatch League Grand Finals (Overwatch)

Best Esports Game

Vincitore:

Altri: League of Legends – Riot Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Raven Software/Activision

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Valve

Fortnite – Epic Games

Valorant – Riot Games

Best Esports Host

Vincitore:

Altri: Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

Best Esports Team

Vincitore:

Altri: G2 Esports (League of Legends)

Damwon Gaming (League of Legends)

Dallas Empire (Call of Duty League)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)

Team Secret (Dota 2)