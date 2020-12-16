State of Play: Sony ne ha previsto uno ad inizio 2021?

Vi ricordate gli State of Play di Sony Interactive Entertainment. È da qualche mese che non assistiamo ad uno degli eventi dedicati al mondo PlayStation e di aggiornamenti relativi ai nuovi titoli in arrivo su PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 ne stanno arrivando davvero pochi. L’attesa però potrebbe finire presto, dato che un nuovo evento potrebbe tenersi ad inizio del prossimo anno.

L’informatissimo insider è intervenuto tramite il suo profilo Twitter, affermando che Sony potrebbe tenere il nuovo State of Play tra gennaio e febbraio 2021. Capcom potrebbe cogliere l’occasione per mostrare nuovamente alcuni dei suoi giochi in arrivo, tra cui Resident Evil Village. Chiaramente, parliamo al momento di un semplice rumor, che troverà conferme (o smentite) soltanto nelle prossime settimane.

To give a semi-serious answer, Sony has some event planned for the start of the year for January/February, I won't be surprised if Capcom either did something themselves in January or took part of that due to Sony marketing. https://t.co/L4UeO3afFR

— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) December 11, 2020