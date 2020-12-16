Kojima Productions non annuncerà nuovi giochi per il suo quinto anniversario

Nella giornata di oggi, mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020, Kojima Productions ha compiuto 5 anni. Il team creato da Hideo Kojima dopo la separazione da Konami ha così spento 5 candeline e nel giorno del suo anniversario ha promesso tanti aggiornamenti che verranno diffusi tramite la sua pagina Twitter.

Lo studio di sviluppo capitanato dal maestro game designer ha però deciso di mettere subito le mani avanti, affermando tramite un tweet che i giocatori non devono aspettarsi oggi l’annuncio o il reveal del nuovo gioco in sviluppo, né di altri titoli. Tra i primi aggiornamenti condivisi in occasione dei festeggiamenti troviamo un nuovo wallpaper raffigurante Ludens, la mascotte di Kojima Production, e una nuova felpa celebrativa per il quinto anniversario del team. Bisogna ammettere che in molti sono rimasti delusi dalla mancata assenza dell’annuncio relativo al nuovo progetto del buon Hideo. Almeno arriveranno notizie legate a Death Stranding? Da parte nostra comunque, tanti auguri!

There are no game announcements today. The updates that we have planned today are purely to celebrate our anniversary and to thank you all for the support that you have given us these past 5 years.

A few more updates to come!

— KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) December 16, 2020

To show our appreciation for the support you all have given us over the years, for the next few hours, we'll be delivering a host of updates that celebrate our 5ᵗʰ anniversary. https://t.co/qwM0wjjxt8 See you in one hour!

#KJP5 #KojimaProductions pic.twitter.com/OUW5IW0aj5 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) December 16, 2020

Welcome back!

We’ve created a special #KJP5 LUDENS wallpaper. https://t.co/N3cIDGvH07

Interested in learning more about LUDENS? Visit our website where Yoji Shinkawa explores the origins of LUDENS and what inspired the design behind his creation.https://t.co/QsfmBR86S4#KJP5 pic.twitter.com/hhClZ6OiaT — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) December 16, 2020