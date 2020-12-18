Monster Hunter Rise diventa il gioco più atteso di Famitu

Alla fine è successo! Tales of Arise, dopo tanti mesi io dominio nella classifica dei titoli più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, ha abdicato in favore di Monster Hunter Rise, che ha ottenuto il primato per soli 4 voti. Al terzo posto dei most wanted troviamo Final Fantasy XVI, altro candidato per il primo posto nelle prossime settimane.
Resident Evil Village occupa (abbastanza lontano) il quarto posto, mentre il sequel di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild si accomoda in quinta posizione. Di seguito la top 10 settimanale, dove ormai non figura più Cyberpunk 2077:
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise – 753 votes
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 749 votes
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 692 votes
- [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 548 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 477 votes
- [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 426 votes
- [NSW] Bravely Default II – 384 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 376 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 357 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 252 votes