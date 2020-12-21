PlayStation Blog Awards 2020: annunciati tutti i vincitori

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha annunciato tutti i vincitori dei PlayStation Blog Awards 2020, i premi interni dati dai redattori del blog americano di PlayStation. Chiaramente, sono stati premiati tutti i giochi pubblicati su PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 nel corso del 2020. Il premio Game of the Year di PS4 non poteva che essere conferito a The Last of Us Parte 2, che ha portato a casa anche altri premi.

Per quanto riguarda PS5 invece, il premio come gioco dell’anno è stato assegnato a Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, anche se bisogna ammettere che non ha avuto molti rivali verso cui concorrere. Di seguito tutti giochi premiati e le rispettive categorie dei PlayStation Blog Awards 2020, mentre sul blog è possibile trovare le classifiche complete.

Best narrative: The Last of Us Parte 2

Best Use of DualSense: Astro’s Playroom

Best Accessibility Features: The Last of Us Parte 2

Best Graphical Showcase: The Last of Us Parte 2

Best Art Direction: Ghost of Tsushima

Best Soundtrack: The Last of Us Parte 2

Best Sound Design: The Last of Us Parte 2

Best Multiplayer: Call of Duty Warzone

Best Sports Game: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Best New Character: Miles Morales, da Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Best Independent Game: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Gaming Moment of the Year: lo fase finale di The Last of Us Parte 2

Best PS VR Experience: Star Wars Squadrons

PS4 Game of the Year: The Last of Us Parte 2

PS5 Game of the Year: Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Most Anticipated Game: il nuovo God of War

Studio of the Year: Naugthy Dog

