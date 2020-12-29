Microsoft annuncia i nuovi Deals With Gold della settimana

Come di consueto, Microsoft ha annunciato i nuovi Deals With Gold della settimana, altro non sono che delle offerte esclusive per gli abbonati dell’Xbox Live Gold su Xbox 360, Xbox One e Xbox Series X. Quindi, tutti coloro che casomai fossero iscritti al servizio da poco citato potranno usufruire delle svariate offerte presenti nel Microsoft Store.
Ecco le offerte:
- Archaica: The Path Of Light Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67%
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60%
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50%
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis Add-On 50%
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
- CUBERS: ARENA Xbox One X Enhanced 60%
- Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 75%
- Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack Add-On 33%
- Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC Add-On 33%
- Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack Add-On 33%
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion Add-On 33%
- Guacamelee! 2 Xbox Game Pass 80%
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete Xbox Play Anywhere 80%
- Hell Warders Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial 30%
- Hellpoint Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 30%
- Jeopardy! PlayShow Xbox Play Anywhere 20%
- Let’s Sing 2021 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 15%
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
- Newt One Xbox One X Enhanced 50%
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
- Slay The Spire Xbox Game Pass 50%
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 60%
- South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 67%
- STAB STAB STAB! Xbox One X Enhanced 50%
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 80%
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75%
- STEEP and The Crew Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80%
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80%
- The Great Perhaps Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50%
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X Enhanced 70%
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
- Tour de France 2018 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80%
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 60%
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
- Vaporum Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 70%
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80%
- We Happy Few Xbox Game Pass 85%
- We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Xbox Play Anywhere 85%
- Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 60%