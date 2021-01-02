Magic Castle: il gioco Net Yaroze PS1 uscito dopo più di vent’anni

La scorsa settimana è stato rilasciato Magic Castle, progetto nato più di vent’anni fa e mai pubblicato. Il titolo era in sviluppo da parte di un team giapponese su Net Yaroze, dev kit casalingo per la prima PlayStation, pubblicato da Sony nel 1997. Gli sviluppatori avevano fatto partire questo progetto, un roguelite in cui era possibile giocare con 4 classi diverse: guerriero, combattente, mago e arciere.

In una recente intervista era stato fatto sapere che il gioco era stato sviluppato in otto mesi come pitch da presentare a qualche publisher. Sony aveva mostrato interesse, ma aveva poi proposto un altro progetto al tema, che rifiutarono, dopodiché si scolsero.

La scorsa settimana, uno degli sviluppatori del gioco, PIROWO, ha annunciato che il gioco è stato completato ed ora è anche possibile scaricarlo. Se volete provarlo, potete collegarvi a questo sito.

LO AND BEHOLD, THE FULL VERSION OF “MAGIC CASTLE” HAS BEEN RELEASED!!!!! YOU CAN DOWNLOAD IT BELOW!!!!! #PlayStation #indiegames #NetYaroze https://t.co/Ad7jXQpmZM

L’utente Twitter Bring Peanut Butter ha poi fatto ieri un esaustiva spiegazione di questo Magic Castle.

I urge you to check out Magic Castle, a PS1 game that just got finished & released 23 years later!

It's a super fun roguelite made on the Net Yaroze by Japanese devs who put all their hopes and dreams into this game that never came to be. Until today. https://t.co/Y513S7Pz2m pic.twitter.com/ODtH7TzrdF

— Bring Peanut Butter (@Dreamboum) January 1, 2021