Monster Hunter Rise è sempre il most wanted di Famitsu

Nuova settimana, ennesimo primato per Monster Hunter Rise, il titolo di Capcom esclusivo per Nintendo Switch che conquista nuovamente la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori della rivista giapponese Famitsu. Il podio è completato da Tales of Arise e Final Fantasy XVI, con il titolo di Square Enix che insidia quello di Bandai Namco.
Resident Evil Village si trova ai piedi del podio, ma lo showcase di giovedì 21 gennaio potrebbe dare ulteriore spinta all’horror di Capcom in termini di voti futuri. Di seguito la consueta top 10 della settimana:
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise – 1,325 votes
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 1,142 votes
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 1,105 votes
- [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 756 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 718 votes
- [NSW] Bravely Default II – 700 votes
- [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 659 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 591 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 546 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 378 votes