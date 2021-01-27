DICE Awards 2021: tutte le nomination, ecco chi concorre per il GOTY

I DICE Awards 2021 (qui i vincitori dello scorso anno) si terranno in formato digitale il prossimo 8 aprile, ma le nomination della 24esima edizione dei premi sono già disponibili in rete. L’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences ha infatti diramato tutte le categorie in gara e i giochi che concorreranno per ognuno di essa. Su un totale di 57 titoli nominati, quelli con più nomination sono The Last of Us Part II con 11, Ghost of Tsushima con 10 e Hades con 8.

Di seguito l’elenco completo delle categorie e i giochi in gara dei DICE Awards 2021:

Game of the Year DICE Awards 2021

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Action Game of the Year

Adventure Game of the Year

Family Game of the Year

Fighting Game of the Year

Racing Game of the Year

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Sports Game of the Year

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Mobile Game of the Year

Online Game of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

