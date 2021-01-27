DICE Awards 2021: tutte le nomination, ecco chi concorre per il GOTY

I DICE Awards 2021 (qui i vincitori dello scorso anno) si terranno in formato digitale il prossimo 8 aprile, ma le nomination della 24esima edizione dei premi sono già disponibili in rete. L’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences ha infatti diramato tutte le categorie in gara e i giochi che concorreranno per ognuno di essa. Su un totale di 57 titoli nominati, quelli con più nomination sono The Last of Us Part II con 11, Ghost of Tsushima con 10 e Hades con 8.
Di seguito l’elenco completo delle categorie e i giochi in gara dei DICE Awards 2021:
Game of the Year DICE Awards 2021
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Eivor Varinsdottir)
- Hades (Zagreus)
- The Last of Us Part II (Abby)
- The Last of Us Part II (Ellie)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Mario Kart Live
- The Last of Us Part II
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Action Game of the Year
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Adventure Game of the Year
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Family Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Fighting Game of the Year
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
Racing Game of the Year
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperadoes III
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Mario Kart Live
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Paper Beast
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Coffee Talk
- Hades
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Noita
Mobile Game of the Year
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Online Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
