Oscar: ecco le shortlist di alcune categorie

Gli Oscar si avvicinano sempre di più, dopo un’annata che ha visto il cinema essere colpito dalla pandemia. In attesa di scoprire chi sarà nominato, l’Academy ha pubblicato delle shortlist di alcune categorie che potrebbero, potenzialmente, accalappiarsi una nomination.
Ecco le varie shortlist per gli Oscar di quest’anno riportati dal The Hollywood Reporter:
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO
- Birds of Prey
- Emma
- The Glorias
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Jingle Jangle
- The Little Things
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- One Night in Miami…
- Pinocchio
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
- Birds of Prey
- Bloodshot
- Love and Monsters
- Mank
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Soul
- Tenet
- Welcome to Chechnya
MIGLIORI MUSICHE
- Ammonite
- Blizzard of Souls
- Da 5 Bloods
- The Invisible Man
- Jingle Jangle
- The Life Ahead
- The Little Things
- Mank
- The Midnight Sky
- Minari
- Mulan
- News of the World
- Soul
- Tenet
- The trial of the Chicago 7
MIGLIORI CANZONI
- “Turntables” da All In
- “See What You’ve done” da Belly of the Beast
- “Wuhan Flu” da Borat 2
- “Husavik” da Eurovision Song Contest
- “Never Break” da Giving Voice
- “Make it work” da Jingle Jangle
- “Fight for you” da Judas and the Black Messiah
- “Io sì (Seen)” da La vita davanti a sé
- “Rain Song” da Minari
- “Show me your Soul” da Mr. Soul!
- “Loyal Brave True” da Mulan
- “Free” da The one and Only Ivan
- “Speak Now” da One night in Miami
- “Green” da Sound of Metal
- “Hear my voice” da The Trial of the Chicago 7
CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Kapaemahu
- Opera
- Out
- The Snail and the Whale
- To Gerard
- Traces
- Yes-People
CORTOMETRAGGIO LIVE-ACTION
- Bittu
- Da Yie
- Feeling Through
- The Human Voice
- The Kicksled Choir
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- The Van
- White Eye
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
- Bosnia e Erzegovina: Quo Vadis, Aida?
- Cile: The Mole Agent
- Repubblica Ceca: Charlatan
- Danimarca: Another Round
- Francia: Two of Us
- Guatemala: La Llorona
- Hong Kong: Better Days
- Iran: Sun Children
- Costa d’avorio: Night of the Kings
- Messico: I’m No Longer Here
- Norvegia: Hope
- Romania: Collective
- Russia: Dear Comrades!
- Taiwan, A Sun
- Tunisia: The Man Who Sold His Skin
DOCUMENTARIO
- All In: The Fight for Democracy
- Boys State
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- Dick Johnson Is Dead
- Gunda
- MLK/FBI
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Notturno
- The Painter and the Thief
- 76 Days
- Time
- The Truffle Hunters
- Welcome to Chechnya
CORTO DOCUMENTARIO
- Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
- Call Center Blues
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- MLK/FBI
- Hysterical Girl
- A Love Song for Latasha
- The Speed Cubers
- What Would Sophia Loren Do?
Le nomination ufficiali saranno diramate il 15 marzo mentre la cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 25 aprile.