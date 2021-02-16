2021 Gaming Awards: ecco tutte le nomination!

Come ogni anno, South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals ha annunciato le nomination che andranno a presenziare l’evento 2021 Gaming Awards, il quale riconosce i più talentuosi studio dell’industria, aprendo il voto del pubblico per i titoli di quest’anno.
Per seguire lo svolgimento dell’evento, vi basterà connettervi all’account ufficiale Twitch di SXSW alle ore 02.00 italiane del 21 marzo. Le nomination di quest’anno sono 43 in totale e passano tra 12 differenti categorie, i quali possono essere votati da ora fino al 23 febbraio tramite questo indirizzo. Vi lasciamo alla lista delle nomination che trovate qui sotto, fateci sapere chi voterete! Intanto, date anche un’occhiata al nostro GamesVillage Awards!
GOTY
- DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks
- Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Hades — Supergiant Games
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios
- The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment
GOTY Indie
- Bugsnax — Young Horses
- Cloudpunk — Ion Lands
- Crown Trick — NExT Studios / Team17
- Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing
- Huntdown — Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing
- Ikenfell — Happy Ray Games / Humble Games
- Monster Sanctuary — Moi Rai Games / Team17
- Raji: An Ancient Epic — Nodding Heads Games / Super.com
- Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games / Gearbox Publishing
- The Last Campfire — Hello Games
GOTY Gioco da Tavola
- Calico — Flatout Games
- Fort — Leder Games
- Oceans — North Star Games
- The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine — KOSMOS
- The Search for Planet X — Renegade Game Studios / Foxtrot Games
GOTY VR
- Down the Rabbit Hole — Cortopia Studios / Beyond Frames Entertainment
- Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond — Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts
- Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Skydance Interactive
Innovazione Culturale
- Astro’s Playroom — Team ASOBI! / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- If Found… — Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive
- Tell Me Why — DONTNOD Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios
- The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Eccellenza in Animazione, Arte e Comparto Visivo
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft
- Cloudpunk — Ion Lands
- Final Fantasy VII Remake — SQUARE ENIX
- Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios
Eccellenza nel Game Design
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time — Toys for Bob / Activision
- Desperados III — Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic
- Hades — Supergiant Games
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios
- Watch Dogs: Legion — Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft
Eccellenza nel Punteggio
- Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt
- DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks
- Final Fantasy VII Remake — SQUARE ENIX
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios
- Trials of Mana — Xeen / SQUARE ENIX
Eccellenza nel Multiplayer
- Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing
- Huntdown — Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing
- Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games, Gearbox Publishing
- Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts
- VALORANT — Riot Games
Eccellenza nella Narrativa
- Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Hades — Supergiant Games
- Immortals Fenyx Rising — Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Eccellenza nell’ Audio Design
- Bugsnax — Young Horses
- DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks
- Observer: System Redux — Bloober Team
- Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 — Vicarious Visions / Activision
Eccellenza nel Comparto Tecnico
- Astro’s Playroom — Team ASOBI! / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Genshin Impact — miHoYo
- Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Microsoft Flight Simulator — Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios