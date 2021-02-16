2021 Gaming Awards: ecco tutte le nomination!

Come ogni anno, South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals ha annunciato le nomination che andranno a presenziare l’evento 2021 Gaming Awards, il quale riconosce i più talentuosi studio dell’industria, aprendo il voto del pubblico per i titoli di quest’anno.

Per seguire lo svolgimento dell’evento, vi basterà connettervi all’account ufficiale Twitch di SXSW alle ore 02.00 italiane del 21 marzo. Le nomination di quest’anno sono 43 in totale e passano tra 12 differenti categorie, i quali possono essere votati da ora fino al 23 febbraio tramite questo indirizzo. Vi lasciamo alla lista delle nomination che trovate qui sotto, fateci sapere chi voterete! Intanto, date anche un’occhiata al nostro GamesVillage Awards!

GOTY

DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades — Supergiant Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

GOTY Indie

Bugsnax — Young Horses

Cloudpunk — Ion Lands

Crown Trick — NExT Studios / Team17

Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Huntdown — Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Ikenfell — Happy Ray Games / Humble Games

Monster Sanctuary — Moi Rai Games / Team17

Raji: An Ancient Epic — Nodding Heads Games / Super.com

Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games / Gearbox Publishing

The Last Campfire — Hello Games

GOTY Gioco da Tavola

Calico — Flatout Games

Fort — Leder Games

Oceans — North Star Games

The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine — KOSMOS

The Search for Planet X — Renegade Game Studios / Foxtrot Games

GOTY VR

Down the Rabbit Hole — Cortopia Studios / Beyond Frames Entertainment

Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond — Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Skydance Interactive

Innovazione Culturale

Astro’s Playroom — Team ASOBI! / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment

If Found… — Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive

Tell Me Why — DONTNOD Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Eccellenza in Animazione, Arte e Comparto Visivo

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft

Cloudpunk — Ion Lands

Final Fantasy VII Remake — SQUARE ENIX

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Eccellenza nel Game Design

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time — Toys for Bob / Activision

Desperados III — Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic

Hades — Supergiant Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Watch Dogs: Legion — Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft

Eccellenza nel Punteggio

Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt

DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

Final Fantasy VII Remake — SQUARE ENIX

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Trials of Mana — Xeen / SQUARE ENIX

Eccellenza nel Multiplayer

Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Huntdown — Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games, Gearbox Publishing

Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

VALORANT — Riot Games

Eccellenza nella Narrativa

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades — Supergiant Games

Immortals Fenyx Rising — Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Eccellenza nell’ Audio Design

Bugsnax — Young Horses

DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

Observer: System Redux — Bloober Team

Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 — Vicarious Visions / Activision

Eccellenza nel Comparto Tecnico