Cyberpunk 2077: la patch 1.2 è stata rinviata, non arriverà a febbraio

Continuano i problemi in casa CD Projekt RED. L’attesa patch 1.2 di Cyberpunk 2077, attesa nel mese di febbraio 2021, è stata rinviata a data almeno alla metà di marzo. Ad annunciarlo è stato il team di sviluppo polacco, che tramite Twitter ha diffuso i motivi legati a questo rinvio. Insomma, l’FPS-RPG continua a fluttuare sotto una cattiva stella!

“Anche se volevamo fortemente fornire la Patch 1.2 di Cyberpunk 2077 nel periodo di tempo descritto in precedenza, il recente attacco informatico all’infrastruttura IT dello studio e l’ampio ambito dell’aggiornamento significano che purtroppo ciò non accadrà: avremo bisogno di tempo aggiuntivo.”

“Il nostro obiettivo per la patch 1.2 va oltre i nostri precedenti aggiornamenti. Abbiamo lavorato a numerosi miglioramenti e correzioni generali della qualità e abbiamo ancora del lavoro da fare per assicurarci che sia quello che ottieni. Con questo in mente, ora miriamo al rilascio nella seconda metà di marzo.” “Non è la notizia che ci piace condividere, ma vogliamo essere sicuri di lanciare correttamente questo aggiornamento. Restate sintonizzati per ulteriori informazioni man mano che il tempo si avvicina. Grazie per la pazienza e il supporto continui.”

Almeno, l’hotfix 1.12, pubblicato qualche settimana fa, è servito a tenere buoni i giocatori per un po’. Sicuramente lo saranno meno dopo aver letto queste informazioni.

