Svelate le nomination dei BAFTA Games Awards 2021: c’è The Last of Us Part II

Nel corso delle ultime ore sono state annunciate le varie nomination dedicate interamente ai BAFTA Games Awards 2021, che si svolgerà nella giornata dell’11 Aprile 2021. Proprio per prepararci all’evento, tutti gli interessati potranno votare il proprio gioco desiderato suddiviso in varie categorie direttamente dal sito ufficiale.
Ecco le nomination dei BAFTA Games Awards 2021:
Best Game:
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life Alyx
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
British Game:
- Dreams
- F1 2020
- Fall Guys
- Röki
- Sackboy A Big Adventure
- The Last Campfire
Animation:
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
- The Last of Us Part II
Artistic Achievement:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
Audio Achievement:
- Astro’s Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
Debut Game:
- Airborne Kingdom
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Factorio
- Röki
- The Falconeer
Evolving Game:
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Sea of Thieves
Family Game:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Game Beyond Entertainment:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Before I Forget
- Dreams
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- The Last of Us Part II
Game Design:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Multiplayer Game:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Valorant
Music:
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- The Last of Us Part II
Narrative:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
Best New IP:
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
Performer in a Leading Role:
- Ashley Johnson – Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- Cherami Leigh – Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
- Cody Christian – Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Laura Bailey – Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
Performer in a Supporting Role:
- Carla Tassara – Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077
- Jeffrey Pierce – Tommy in The Last of Us Part II
- Logan Cunningham – Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon
- Patrick Gallagher – Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
- Shannon Woodward – Dina in The Last of Us Part II
- Troy Baker – Joel in The Last of Us Part II
Technical Achievement:
- Demon’s Souls
- Doom Eternal
- Dreams
- Flight Simulator
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
EE Game of the Year:
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Valorant