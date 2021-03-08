The Last of Us Part II è il GOTY per gli utenti di Resetera

Tramite il forum Resetera si è deciso di premiare i migliori titoli pubblicati nel 2020. Il Game of the Year e primo nella classifica stilata con i voti raccolti sul forum non poteva che essere The Last of Us Part II, che ha vinto anche i premi come Miglior Action Adventure e Miglior Titolo PlayStation 4.
Tra i giochi premiati troviamo anche Hades, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Death Stranding (la versione PC ovviamente) e Yakuza Like a Dragon, mentre PlayStation 4 ha vinto il premio come miglior piattaforma dell’anno. Il miglior studio di sviluppo invece è Naughty Dog. Di seguito tutti i premi assegnati e la classifica finale.
- Miglior Adventure: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Miglior Action Adventure: The Last of Us Part II
- Miglior Action RPG: Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Miglior Action: Death Stranding
- Miglior RPG: Persona 5 Royal
- Miglior Platform: Astro’s Playroom
- Miglior Sportivo: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- Miglior Shooter: DOOM Eternal
- Miglior Simulator: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Miglior Puzzle Game: Tetris Effect: Connected
- Miglior Racing Game: F1 2020
- Miglior Visual Novel: Murder By Numbers
- Miglior Titolo su PC: Hades
- Miglior Titolo PS4: The Last of Us Paret 2
- Miglior Titolo PS5: Demon’s Souls
- Miglior Titolo Xbox One: Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Miglior Titolo Xbox Series X: Yakuza Like a Dragon
- Miglior Titoloo Nintendo Switch: Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Miglior Titolo Mobile: Arknights
- Miglior Piattaforma: PlayStation 4
- Miglior Sviluppatore: Naughty Dog
- The Last of Us Part II
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Demon’s Souls
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Astro’s Playroom
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Il titolo di Naughty Dog ha ricevuto anche numerose nomination ai BAFTA Game Awards 2021.