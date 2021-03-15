Oscar 2021: ecco tutte le nomination

Con un po’ di ritardo rispetto agli altri anni, l’Academy ha svelato tutte le nomination per l’edizione 2021 degli Oscar. La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il prossimo 4 aprile. Ecco la lista di tutte le nomination:
Miglior film
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Father
Minari
Mank
Promising Young Woman
Judas And The Black Messiah
Sound of Metal
Miglior attore
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Miglior attrice
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holliday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of A Woman
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Maria Bakalova – Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Olivia Colman – The Father
Yuh Jung-Youn – Minari
Miglior attore non protagonista
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of The Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami
Paul Raci – The Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas And The Black Messiah
Miglior regista
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
David Fincher- Mank
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Miglior film d’animazione
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Over The Moon
Onward
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Miglior documentario
Time
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Collective
Miglior film straniero
Another Round
Better Days
Quo Vadis Aida?
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Collective
Miglior montaggio
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior fotografia
Mank
Nomadland
News of The World
The Trial of The Chicago 7
Judas and The Black Messiah
Migliori musiche
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Soul
Minari
News of the World
Migliori scenografie
Mank
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
News of the World
Tenet
Migliori costumi
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Emma
Mulan
Pinocchio
Migliori effetti speciali
Love and Monsters
Mulan
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
The One And Only Ivan
Miglior suono
Sound of Metal
News of The World
Mank
Soul
Greyhound
Miglior trucco&parrucco
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Hillbilly Elegy
Pinocchio
Emma
Miglior canzone originale
Io Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead
Speak Now – One Night In Miami
Fight For You – Judas and The Black Messiah
Hear My Voice – The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Miglior cortometraggio
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Miglior corto-documentario
Colette
A Concerto Is A Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People