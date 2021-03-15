Oscar 2021: ecco tutte le nomination

Con un po’ di ritardo rispetto agli altri anni, l’Academy ha svelato tutte le nomination per l’edizione 2021 degli Oscar . La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il prossimo 4 aprile. Ecco la lista di tutte le nomination:

Miglior film

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Father

Minari

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Judas And The Black Messiah

Sound of Metal

Miglior attore

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Miglior attrice

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holliday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of A Woman

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Maria Bakalova – Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Olivia Colman – The Father

Yuh Jung-Youn – Minari

Miglior attore non protagonista

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of The Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami

Paul Raci – The Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas And The Black Messiah

Miglior regista

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

David Fincher- Mank

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Miglior film d’animazione

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Over The Moon

Onward

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Miglior documentario

Time

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Collective

Miglior film straniero

Another Round

Better Days

Quo Vadis Aida?

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Collective

Miglior montaggio

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior fotografia

Mank

Nomadland

News of The World

The Trial of The Chicago 7

Judas and The Black Messiah

Migliori musiche

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Soul

Minari

News of the World

Migliori scenografie

Mank

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet

Migliori costumi

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Emma

Mulan

Pinocchio

Migliori effetti speciali

Love and Monsters

Mulan

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

The One And Only Ivan

Miglior suono

Sound of Metal

News of The World

Mank

Soul

Greyhound

Miglior trucco&parrucco

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Hillbilly Elegy

Pinocchio

Emma

Miglior canzone originale

Io Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead

Speak Now – One Night In Miami

Fight For You – Judas and The Black Messiah

Hear My Voice – The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Miglior cortometraggio

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Miglior corto-documentario

Colette

A Concerto Is A Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera