Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: ci saranno nuove evocazioni e Materia

Durante l’ultimo State of Play di Sony, evento dedicato al settore videoludico PlayStation, Square Enix ha mostrato quello che sarà un DLC per Final Fantasy VII Remake, Intergrade. Nel suddetto contenuto aggiuntivo, vivremo la storia di uno dei personaggi secondari dell’originale capolavoro dell’allora SquareSoft, Yuffie.

Recentemente, nuove informazioni sono arrivate direttamente dal direttore creativo Tetsuya Nomura, il quale ha in primis dichiarato che Yuffie sarà l’unico personaggio giocabile di Intergrade, con Sonon che potrà di tanto in tanto ingaggiar battaglia premendo L2.

Ha inoltre affermato che nuove evocazioni e Materia potranno esser scovate ma che, dopo questo DLC, i fan non dovranno attenderne altri, visto che ora come ora, lo sviluppo è quasi interamente dedicato alla seconda parte del filone principale.

Nomura ha poi precisato che il passaggio dalla chiusura dello sviluppo di Intergrade al ritorno a quello della Parte 2 è andato liscio. Al momento però, non siamo tenuti a sapere se dopo Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 vi saranno altri contenuti aggiuntivi. Vi ricordiamo che attualmente, Intergrade è atteso per la pubblicazione al 10 giugno esclusivamente su PS5.

