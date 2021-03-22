Hades è il GOTY degli SXSW Gaming Awards 2021, tutti i vincitori

Altro prestigioso premio (dopo quello conferitogli da noi di GamesVillage) conquistato da Hades! Il titolo di Supergiant Games ha sbaragliato la concorrenza, vincendo il premio Game of the Year degli SXSW Gaming Awards 2021, battendo avversari del calibro di The Last of Us Part II e Ghost of Tsushima. Di seguito tutte le categorie, i titoli in gara e i rispettivi vincitori.
Video Game of the Year
- Hades (Supergiant Games) — WINNER
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
Indie Game of the Year
- Bugsnax (Young Horses)
- Cloudpunk (Ion Lands)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super.com)
- Ikenfell (Happy Ray Games / Humble Games)
- Monster Sanctuary (Moi Rai Games / Team17)
- Crown Trick (NExT Studios / Team17)
- Deep Rock Galactic (Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing) — WINNER
- The Last Campfire (Hello Games)
- Huntdown (Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing)
- Risk of Rain 2 (Hopoo Games / Gearbox Publishing)
Tabletop Game of the Year
- Oceans (North Star Games)
- Fort (Leder Games)
- Calico (Flatout Games)
- The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine (KOSMOS)
- The Search for Planet X (Renegade Game Studios / Foxtrot Games) — WINNER
VR Game of the Year
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve) — WINNER
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Down the Rabbit Hole (Cortopia Studios / Beyond Frames Entertainment)
Excellence in Narrative
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment) — WINNER
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Excellence in Game Design
- Hades (Supergiant Games) — WINNER
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award
- If Found… (Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment) — WINNER
- Astro’s Playroom (Team ASOBI! / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Tell Me Why (DONTNOD Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
Excellence in Score
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios) — WINNER
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (SQUARE ENIX)
- Trials of Mana (Xeen / SQUARE ENIX)
Excellence in Multiplayer
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)
- VALORANT (Riot Games)
- Huntdown (Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing)
- Deep Rock Galactic (Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing) — WINNER
- Risk of Rain 2 (Hopoo Games, Gearbox Publishing)
Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment) — WINNER
- Cloudpunk (Ion Lands)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (SQUARE ENIX)
Excellence in Audio Design
- Bugsnax (Young Horses)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Observer: System Redux (Bloober Team)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks) — WINNER
Excellence in Technical Achievement
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Astro’s Playroom (Team ASOBI! / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios) — WINNER