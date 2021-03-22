Monster Hunter Rise è sempre primo tra i most wanted di Famitsu

Manca poco al 26 marzo e fino a quel momento, Monster Hunter Rise sicuramente dominerà la classifica dei titoli più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu. Il suo posto dopo quella data potrebbe essere occupato a tempo indeterminato da Final Fantasy XVI, attualmente in seconda posizione, o nuovamente da Tales of Arise, terzo ma a pochi voti di distanza dalla seconda piazza (e che ha dominato per mesi la classifica).
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 ha superato in classifica Resident Evil Village (versione PlayStation 5), con i due giochi che ora sono rispettivamente al quarto e al quinto posto della classifica. Stranamente, in classifica non ha fatto ancora la sua comparsa Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, dato che la versione PlayStation 4 del remake di Square Enix ha dominato per tanti mesi la speciale classifica del settimanale nipponico. Di seguito la consueta top 10 settimanale.
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise – 917 votes
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 628 votes
- [PS4] Tales of Arise – 618 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 507 votes
- [PS5] Resident Evil Village – 498 votes
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 347 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 329 votes
- [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 299 votes
- [NSW] New Pokemon Snap – 254 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 225 votes